Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides ‘good news’ on Jordan McGhee as he assesses Scotland U/21 duo ahead of Motherwell trip

The Dark Blues are back in Premiership action this weekend at Fir Park.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee
Jordan McGhee (centre) has missed the last two matches for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Jordan McGhee will return to the Dundee team ahead of schedule after a calf injury.

If he can’t make Saturday’s clash at Motherwell, he’ll be back in action the following week against St Johnstone.

In his sixth season with the club, McGhee has been an integral part of Tony Docherty’s side.

And the Dark Blues boss is delighted to see his recovery from injury on the horizon after missing the past four weeks.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jordan McGhee picked up an injury in the September defeat at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“We got good news about Jordan McGhee,” Docherty said.

“Jordan being Jordan, he’s made a speedy return.

“Saturday might be too early for him but the initial diagnosis was it was going to be longer-term.

“If he’s not available for Motherwell, he’ll definitely be available for St Johnstone.

“It’s great news because you can’t have enough Jordan McGhees in your squad.”

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan

Definitely missing for the Premiership trip to Motherwell are suspended Mo Sylla and long-term injured Joe Shaughnessy.

Decisions on the fitness of Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, will be made ahead of kick off.

The pair were on Scotland U/21 duty away to Kazakhstan on Tuesday and didn’t join training until Friday.

Dundee star Josh Mulligan dismayed after defeat to Belgium. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron (left) endured a tough week with Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“They returned to Dundee on Wednesday and we made sure they got their heads down,” Docherty said ahead of Friday’s training session.

“They were in with the squad on Thursday, not training but in with the squad.

“They’ll train Friday.

“I’ve had dialogue with both of them all the way through. They did well in tough games.

“Particularly the second game Josh and Lyall were excellent and put in strong performances.

“They are back in with the squad and we’ll see how they are feeling.

“We’ve been getting them ready and they seem in a good place.”

Conversation