Pensioner wins Dundee LEZ appeal after Wellgate signs complaint

A pensioner has won a five-month battle to overturn his Dundee low emission zone (LEZ) charge after a row over signs at the Wellgate.

Norrie Bland, 74, a former Royal Marine, was hit with a fine after visiting the shopping centre to collect furniture in June.

Normally, drivers visiting the Wellgate use the multi-storey car park and exit onto Meadowside – which sits just outside the LEZ.

However, because Norrie used a side street to access a loading bay at the British Heart Foundation shop, he drove out using Kirk Lane – on the opposite side of the shopping centre – which took him into the zone.

‘No LEZ signs’ on approach to Wellgate

Norrie says while he knew his Citroen Berlingo Multispace was not LEZ compliant, he did not believe he would be entering the zone – as there were no signs warning him either at the Wellgate car park entrance or on Kirk Lane.

His fine has now been scrapped and the council is considering putting new signs up.

Norrie, from Lochee, said: “I was picking up furniture and staff had instructed me to come to the loading bay to collect the item.

“On the approach to Wellgate via North Marketgait there is no signage to advise that you are near an LEZ.

“On leaving, I could not return up the ramp towards Marketgait and I considered it too risky to leave via the multi-storey car park – which is exempt from the LEZ – given the height of my vehicle.

“Because of the layout of the road, I was left with no other option but to exit at Kirk Lane – which leads right into the LEZ.

“I felt the lack of signage on that approach was totally unfair.”

Norrie says the council initially rejected his appeal but he took it to the Transport Appeals Tribunal for Scotland and won the case.

He added: “My concern is, how many other people have simply accepted the charges at this location?”

A council spokesman said: “Dundee City Council considered the appeal made by Mr Bland and decided not to contest the case at adjudication.

“There have been no recommendations made by the adjudicator.

“The provision of additional signage is being considered.”

Last month, a Glaswegian driver claimed she had received a Dundee LEZ fine despite claiming she had never been to the city.