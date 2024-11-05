Pensioner wins Dundee LEZ appeal after Wellgate signs complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Pensioner wins Dundee LEZ appeal after Wellgate signs complaint

Norrie Bland, 74, was hit with a fine after visiting the shopping centre to collect furniture in June.

By James Simpson
Norrie Bland outside the Wellgate Shopping Centre entrance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Norrie Bland outside the Wellgate Shopping Centre entrance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A pensioner has won a five-month battle to overturn his Dundee low emission zone (LEZ) charge after a row over signs at the Wellgate.

Norrie Bland, 74, a former Royal Marine, was hit with a fine after visiting the shopping centre to collect furniture in June.

Normally, drivers visiting the Wellgate use the multi-storey car park and exit onto Meadowside – which sits just outside the LEZ.

However, because Norrie used a side street to access a loading bay at the British Heart Foundation shop, he drove out using Kirk Lane – on the opposite side of the shopping centre – which took him into the zone.

‘No LEZ signs’ on approach to Wellgate

Norrie says while he knew his Citroen Berlingo Multispace was not LEZ compliant, he did not believe he would be entering the zone – as there were no signs warning him either at the Wellgate car park entrance or on Kirk Lane.

His fine has now been scrapped and the council is considering putting new signs up.

Norrie, from Lochee, said: “I was picking up furniture and staff had instructed me to come to the loading bay to collect the item.

“On the approach to Wellgate via North Marketgait there is no signage to advise that you are near an LEZ.

There are no LEZ warnings on approach to the Wellgate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The entrance to the Wellgate car park. Image: James Simpson

“On leaving, I could not return up the ramp towards Marketgait and I considered it too risky to leave via the multi-storey car park – which is exempt from the LEZ – given the height of my vehicle.

“Because of the layout of the road, I was left with no other option but to exit at Kirk Lane – which leads right into the LEZ.

“I felt the lack of signage on that approach was totally unfair.”

Norrie says the council initially rejected his appeal but he took it to the Transport Appeals Tribunal for Scotland and won the case.

Kirk Lane leads directly into the LEZ. Image: Google Street View

He added: “My concern is, how many other people have simply accepted the charges at this location?”

A council spokesman said: “Dundee City Council considered the appeal made by Mr Bland and decided not to contest the case at adjudication.

“There have been no recommendations made by the adjudicator.

“The provision of additional signage is being considered.”

Last month, a Glaswegian driver claimed she had received a Dundee LEZ fine despite claiming she had never been to the city.

Conversation