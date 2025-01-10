Fife police dog retires after ‘exemplary career’

A Fife police dog has retired after an ‘exemplary career’.

PD Oz has been described as a “legend” by officers and will spend his retirement with his handler, who he met when he was only eight weeks old.

Throughout his career, the seven-year-old helped locate missing people and catch offenders.

Oz was praised for helping to find a 75-year-old missing man with dementia near West Weymss in June 2023.

He helped his handler to safely reunite the man with his family.

Oz is well known for his love of carrots, which he sometimes receives as a reward.

Police Scotland said: “A true legend has hung up his lead for the last time.

“PD Oz has had an exemplary career; locating countless missing persons and assisting the divisions of Scotland bringing offenders to justice.

“Oz will retire to his handler, who has many a retirement adventure planned for this special boy.

“Everyone at Police Scotland would like to wish Oz a long and happy retirement.”

Last year, The Courier met some of the other hardworking police dogs from across the UK at the National Police Dog Trials at Tulliallan near Kincardine.