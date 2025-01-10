Fife police dog retires after ‘exemplary career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife police dog retires after ‘exemplary career’

Oz has served for more than six years in the police.

By Finn Nixon
Police Dog (PD) OZ is retiring after serving for more than six years in Fife. Image: Police Scotland
Police Dog (PD) OZ is retiring after serving for more than six years in Fife. Image: Police Scotland

A Fife police dog has retired after an ‘exemplary career’.

PD Oz has been described as a “legend” by officers and will spend his retirement with his handler, who he met when he was only eight weeks old.

Throughout his career, the seven-year-old helped locate missing people and catch offenders.

PD OZ loves receiving carrots as a reward for his hard work. Image: Police Scotland

Oz was praised for helping to find a 75-year-old missing man with dementia near West Weymss in June 2023.

He helped his handler to safely reunite the man with his family.

Oz is well known for his love of carrots, which he sometimes receives as a reward.

Fife police dog described as ‘true legend’

Police Scotland said: “A true legend has hung up his lead for the last time.

“PD Oz has had an exemplary career; locating countless missing persons and assisting the divisions of Scotland bringing offenders to justice.

“Oz will retire to his handler, who has many a retirement adventure planned for this special boy.

“Everyone at Police Scotland would like to wish Oz a long and happy retirement.”

Last year, The Courier met some of the other hardworking police dogs from across the UK at the National Police Dog Trials at Tulliallan near Kincardine.

