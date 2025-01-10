Student wins court battle over Dundee University degree denial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Student wins court battle over Dundee University degree denial

The student as not allowed to graduate after missing exams but the university has been told to reconsider its decision.

By James Mulholland
The University of Dundee
The University of Dundee.

A medical student has won a battle at Scotland’s highest civil court against the University of Dundee’s decision not to grant him a degree.

The undergraduate, named only as HK, instructed lawyers to take a judicial review against the university at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The legal action stems from a decision made by academics not to allow him to graduate with another degree, a BMSc in applied orthopaedic technology.

The aspiring orthopaedic surgeon – who has been studying for the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree needed to become a medic since 2018 – was supposed sit exams for his BMSc degree in December 2022 but was unable due to issues in his personal life.

A judgement tells of how HK had to go abroad due to the death of his grandfather and had suffered from Covid-19 on two separate occasions.

The student also found it hard to cope with the sudden death of a close family friend early in December 2022.

Lord Braid
The judgement was issued by Lord Braid.

Academics claim they notified HK by email of new dates in January 2023 for the exams but he claimed he never received this and new dates were not uploaded to his personal online timetable.

IT experts could not retrieve the disputed email as electronic communications at the university were only kept for 90 days.

Examiners then refused to allow HK to graduate with the BMSc degree as he received an “absent” mark for the exams and they claimed he did not have enough passes to allow graduation.

This prompted him to seek the help of his MSP in a bid to obtain the degree.

His attempts to use the university’s formal appeal processes also ended in failure.

HK’s lawyers told the Court of Session the appeal panel failed to properly consider the student’s claims about not receiving the email or his point about his online timetable.

They argued this failure meant the university’s appeals panel acted unlawfully.

In a written judgment published this week, judge Lord Braid upheld HK’s submissions, stating the university “failed to cover itself in glory” in how it dealt with the issue.

He concluded the university acted unlawfully and its appeals panel should once again consider HK’s appeal.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Distraction crash and nightclub punch
Springkerse Retail Park
Stirling drug-driver caught twice in two days
Junaid Akram
Creep who sexually assaulted sleeping woman at Perth house party is jailed
Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee Range Rover thieves locked up
William Joseph Halliday
Man's face slashed open by Perth dad in 'gruesome' knife attack
Cristian Urlateanu
Dundee grooming gang trio went on the run while awaiting trial
Robert Alexander
Dundee fan banned from games across UK after headbutting steward in Aberdeen
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Nightmare neighbour and green baize disrespect
Mircea Cumpanasoiu Alexandra Bugonea
Dundee grooming gang face life sentences for exploiting 10 vulnerable women
James Walker
NHS worker left victim unconscious and with permanent vision problems in Cupar pub assault