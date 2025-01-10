Daily 11-hour lane closures planned for 2 stretches of A9 near Pitlochry

Drivers have been warned to expect delays as roadworks are carried out on two stretches of the A9 near Pitlochry.

A lane closure and temporary traffic lights north of Pitlochry, at Killiecrankie, will be implemented from Monday night.

This is to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out filter drain improvement works.

The works will take place between 7pm and 6am until February 7, but will not be carried out on Friday or Saturday nights.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: “These works will ensure the drainage system continues to operate effectively and reduce the risk of flooding on the trunk road.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Diversion and convoy system planned for A9 roadworks at Ballinluig

BEAR Scotland will also carry out resurfacing works and road marking improvements on the A9 near Ballinluig from Tuesday.

The northbound Ballinluig off slip will be closed and a diversion route will be in place for northbound traffic via the northern Pitlochry Junction (A924) and the Ballinluig southbound off slip.

A convoy system will also be in place.

These will be undertaken at the southern Ballinluig junction with the A827 from 7pm until 6am.

And the works are scheduled to finish at 6am on February 1.

Mr Stewart added: “This crucial surfacing project will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all motorists.

“Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“We’re grateful to the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.”

Additional overnight closures anounced

Additionally, there will be overnight works on the A9 to the north between Kingussie and Newtonmore.

A convoy system and traffic lights will be implemented between 7pm and 6am, from Monday.

This is expected to be complete by the morning of February 1.

There will be no works on Saturday or Sunday nights.

More information is available from the BEAR Scotland website.