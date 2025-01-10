Daily 11-hour lane closures planned for 2 stretches of A9 near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Daily 11-hour lane closures planned for 2 stretches of A9 near Pitlochry

This is to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out filter drain improvement works.

By Finn Nixon
The A9 near Ballinluig.
One stretch of the overnight roadworks will be carried out near Ballinluig. Image: Google Maps

Drivers have been warned to expect delays as roadworks are carried out on two stretches of the A9 near Pitlochry.

A lane closure and temporary traffic lights north of Pitlochry, at Killiecrankie, will be implemented from Monday night.

This is to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out filter drain improvement works.

The works will take place between 7pm and 6am until February 7, but will not be carried out on Friday or Saturday nights.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: “These works will ensure the drainage system continues to operate effectively and reduce the risk of flooding on the trunk road.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Diversion and convoy system planned for A9 roadworks at Ballinluig

BEAR Scotland will also carry out resurfacing works and road marking improvements on the A9 near Ballinluig from Tuesday.

The northbound Ballinluig off slip will be closed and a diversion route will be in place for northbound traffic via the northern Pitlochry Junction (A924) and the Ballinluig southbound off slip.

A convoy system will also be in place.

These will be undertaken at the southern Ballinluig junction with the A827 from 7pm until 6am.

And the works are scheduled to finish at 6am on February 1.

Mr Stewart added: “This crucial surfacing project will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all motorists.

“Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“We’re grateful to the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.”

Additional overnight closures anounced

Additionally, there will be overnight works on the A9 to the north between Kingussie and Newtonmore.

A convoy system and traffic lights will be implemented between 7pm and 6am, from Monday.

This is expected to be complete by the morning of February 1.

There will be no works on Saturday or Sunday nights.

More information is available from the BEAR Scotland website.

