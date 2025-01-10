Owen Dodgson joins up with former Dundee boss after leaving Burnley on loan

Former Dundee full-back Owen Dodgson has secured a loan move from Burnley.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played a senior match since leaving Dens Park at the end of last season.

He played 17 times in total for Tony Docherty’s side after the partnership between Dundee and Burnley saw Dodgson sent north of the border.

He impressed after a shaky start and no doubt caught the eye of a former Dundee boss at the time.

Gary Bowyer is back in the EFL, taking the reigns at League One strugglers Burton Albion in his first job since leaving the Dark Blues.

Now he has a big job on his hands to keep the Brewers in the third tier.

And he has enlisted the help of Dodgson for the final six months of the season, on loan from Burnley.

Dodgson said: “I’m buzzing to be here, I spoke to the gaffer and we had some very positive conversations so now I’m just really excited to join and give my all for the club.”

He is set for a debut at Stevenage on Saturday as Burton aim for their first win in 10 matches.

Dodgson signed a new three-year deal at Burnley in the summer.