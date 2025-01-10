Owen Dodgson joins up with former Dundee boss after leaving Burnley on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Owen Dodgson joins up with former Dundee boss after leaving Burnley on loan

The left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Owen Dodgson takes on Rangers
Owen Dodgson spent six months on loan at Dundee last season. Image: SNS.

Former Dundee full-back Owen Dodgson has secured a loan move from Burnley.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played a senior match since leaving Dens Park at the end of last season.

He played 17 times in total for Tony Docherty’s side after the partnership between Dundee and Burnley saw Dodgson sent north of the border.

He impressed after a shaky start and no doubt caught the eye of a former Dundee boss at the time.

Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer is now manager at Burton Albion. Image: PA.

Gary Bowyer is back in the EFL, taking the reigns at League One strugglers Burton Albion in his first job since leaving the Dark Blues.

Now he has a big job on his hands to keep the Brewers in the third tier.

And he has enlisted the help of Dodgson for the final six months of the season, on loan from Burnley.

Dodgson said: “I’m buzzing to be here, I spoke to the gaffer and we had some very positive conversations so now I’m just really excited to join and give my all for the club.”

He is set for a debut at Stevenage on Saturday as Burton aim for their first win in 10 matches.

Dodgson signed a new three-year deal at Burnley in the summer.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans
5 Dundee talking points from hard-earned Rangers draw - VAR calls, Lyall Cameron and…
Seun Adewumi scores against Rangers
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's dig in 'outstanding' Rangers display as he explains Lyall Cameron…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe…
Tony Docherty and Aaron Donnelly
Dundee January transfer business not finished as Tony Docherty reveals star has agreed new…
Mo Sylla takes on Rangers
Dundee v Rangers: How to watch on TV, team news and who is the…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
35
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly hails 'real connection' with Dundee fans as club seal permanent switch for…
2
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke Graham talks Falkirk, St Johnstone 'stick' and hopes for the…
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee 'close' to sealing transfer return for Aaron Donnelly
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision
12

Conversation