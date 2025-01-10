Former St Johnstone trialist secures big money MLS transfer

A former St Johnstone trialist has secured a lucrative transfer to the MLS.

Ugandan midfielder, Allan Oyirwoth, has signed a three-year deal with New England Revolution.

The 17-year-old, who has already played for his country, trained with Saints in the summer.

Craig Levein was open to bringing in players from the African market and signed Aaron Essel from Ghana.

In July, he said: “We had another guy in just before Aaron who attracted some bigger clubs.”

On announcing the deal, which kicks in when Oyirwoth turns 18 later this month, New England head coach, Caleb Porter, said: “Allan is a talented young midfielder with a tremendous upside and I’m excited to help him reach his potential.

“At only 17, Allan is gifted technically and has a frame and range athletically that profiles well for MLS. With time to develop in our training environment, I’m confident he can blossom into an impact midfielder for our first team.”

Like Arran Cocks, who has returned to McDiarmid Park following his loan at Forfar, Oyirwoth spent time at the Brooke House College and Academy in Leicester.