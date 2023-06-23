Fife Fife police dog praised for helping to find missing man with dementia After hours of searching by Oz and his handler, the 75-year-old man was found and is now safe with his family. By Kieran Webster June 23 2023, 7.32am Share Fife police dog praised for helping to find missing man with dementia Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4501270/fife-police-dog-praise-missing-man/ Copy Link Oz helped police officer find a missing man after hours of searching. Image: Police Scotland. A Fife police dog has received praise after helping to find a missing man with dementia. Oz, along with their handler, had been searching for the 75-year-old man for hours last night. However, Oz managed to get whiff of his scent and found him; the man had fallen off the West Wemyss coastal path. The path follows the coast and takes walkers between East and West Wemyss. MacDuff Castle ruins. West Wemyss. Image: Alan Rowan. It follows old railway lines and woodland walks and is part of the Wemyss circular which offers many different walking routes. The route looks onto the North Sea, and travels past landmarks like MacDuff Castle and Wemyss Castle. Police Scotland confirmed the man is now safe with his family.