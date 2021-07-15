Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves stranded Monifieth teenagers calling for help

By Katy Scott
July 15 2021, 9.19pm Updated: July 16 2021, 9.18am
monifieth lifeboat
Broughty Ferry's inshore lifeboat.

Four teenagers were rescued by the Broughty Ferry lifeboat on Thursday afternoon after being stranded on Monifieth beach.

The group became cut off by the tide on Monifieth beach in the late afternoon.

An inshore lifeboat, named Oor Lifesaver, was launched at 4:27pm to rescue a group of stranded young people.

‘Shouting for help’

The Aberdeen Coastguard requested the lifeboat launch after receiving reports of four stranded people in Monifieth.

Once on scene, the crew found four teenagers who were “in difficulty and had been shouting for help”.

One member of the group had managed to assist the other three to shore.

The crew checked over the casualties and remained on scene until officers from HM Coastguard for Angus and Dundee arrived to assess any casualties further.

‘Very dangerous’

As the inshore crew were leaving the scene, they recovered three discarded inflatable objects found in the water.

A spokesperson for the Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat team said: “These objects have a possibility to result in further tasking, as they may have had someone aboard when they drifted out to sea.

“It is very dangerous for these to be left unattended or left in the water when there are such strong winds.”

The RNLI team recently warned against using inflatable toys out at sea after lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and Kinghorn received six callouts in one day.

HM Coastguard advise locals to check tide times and weather conditions before leaving for the day.

Individuals who find themselves in trouble can call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Daily tide times can be found here.

People can also get tidal information from their harbour master, tourist information centre, or from some seaside resorts and shops.

