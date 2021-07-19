Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Man suffers facial injury after attack by group of five people in Arbroath

By Katy Scott
July 19 2021, 12.01pm Updated: July 19 2021, 12.02pm
The man was attacked near the junction of Burnside Drive and Hume Street in Arbroath.

A man has suffered a facial injury after being attacked by a group of five people in Arbroath.

The man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted at around 12.30am on Saturday.

The incident took place near the junction of Hume Street and Burnside Drive in Arbroath.

Police are now looking for a group of three men and two women in connection with the attack.

Description of suspects

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A man in his 40s was allegedly assaulted by members of a group of three men and two women, suffering a facial injury.

“Unfortunately we do not have a more detailed description of this group, other than one of the men was wearing a white top.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or by speaking to any police officer, using reference number 0210 of July 17.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier