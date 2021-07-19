Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone have been drawn to play Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven in Europa League

By Eric Nicolson
July 19 2021, 12.14pm Updated: July 19 2021, 1.40pm
McDiarmid Park on a European night.
McDiarmid Park on a European night.

St Johnstone will face either Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven on their return to European football next month.

The Perth side’s Europa League third qualifying round takes place on August 5 and 12, with the loser of the Champions League qualifier taking on Callum Davidson’s double cup winners.

It is guaranteed glamour opposition for Saints given both clubs’ rich football pedigree.

Both sides have previously lifted European silverware with PSV winning the European Cup in 1988 and the UEFA Cup in 1978 and Galatasaray UEFA Cup winners in 2000.

The first leg will be away from home.

Should the McDiarmid Park men upset the odds and claim a huge scalp, they will be just one round away from the Europa League group stage.

And even if they are defeated next month, there will be the safety net of a Europa Conference League qualifier.

This will be Saints’ eighth European campaign, and sixth in the last nine years.

Their fifth-placed finish in the Premiership secured qualification but winning the Scottish Cup meant they would enter the fray at a later stage than Aberdeen and Hibs.

Everything St Johnstone fans need to know about PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray following Europa League draw

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier