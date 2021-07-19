St Johnstone have been drawn to play Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven in Europa League

St Johnstone will face either Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven on their return to European football next month.

The Perth side’s Europa League third qualifying round takes place on August 5 and 12, with the loser of the Champions League qualifier taking on Callum Davidson’s double cup winners.

It is guaranteed glamour opposition for Saints given both clubs’ rich football pedigree.

Both sides have previously lifted European silverware with PSV winning the European Cup in 1988 and the UEFA Cup in 1978 and Galatasaray UEFA Cup winners in 2000.

The first leg will be away from home.

Should the McDiarmid Park men upset the odds and claim a huge scalp, they will be just one round away from the Europa League group stage.

And even if they are defeated next month, there will be the safety net of a Europa Conference League qualifier.

🗓️ When is the group stage?

⚽️ How will qualifying work?

🇪🇸 Where is the 2022 final?#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) July 3, 2021

This will be Saints’ eighth European campaign, and sixth in the last nine years.

Their fifth-placed finish in the Premiership secured qualification but winning the Scottish Cup meant they would enter the fray at a later stage than Aberdeen and Hibs.