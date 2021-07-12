Callum Davidson aims to keep St Johnstone cup heroes together for tilt at Europa League

Callum Davidson would love to keep his cup double-winning squad intact for next month’s Europa League qualifiers.

And the St Johnstone boss has warned the Perth club will only part with stars if the price is right.

Hibs have had a near £200,000 bid for 24-year-old defender Jamie McCart thrown out.

A similar offer from Rotherham United for wingback Shaun Rooney (24) was also rejected by McDiarmid chairman Steve Brown.

Millers manager Paul Warne suggested details of their approach had been leaked from Scotland.

He insisted the League One side’s pitch for wingback Rooney (24) had been “fair.”

But Davidson rubbished his claims.

“I have seen reports that details of Rotherham’s bid was leaked from up here but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said the Saints boss.

“The last thing I want is to lose Shaun.

“This is a player who scored the winners in two cup finals for us last season.

“He is a big, strong, powerful athlete. His finish to the season was very impressive and we want him to build on that.

“I knew we would have interest in our players after the success we had in winning the cups and making the top six.

“But it is down to us as a club to decide what is acceptable in terms of any bids.

“I also have to think about the challenge presented by Europe.

“The lads are excited and looking forward to giving it a real go.

“The challenge is to try and be the first St Johnstone team to reach the group stages of a competition.

“The qualifying games will be extremely hard so I want the best team and the best options available to cope with any injuries and the ongoing threat of Covid.

‘There is still money going around’

“If we do get a fair bid in the current market for any of the players then we will have to think seriously about it.

“That’s not being unreasonable.

“While there are some clubs with transfer embargoes down south there is still money going around.

“But as a manager I would love to keep this squad together if at all possible.

“There has been a lot of speculation over the last few weeks but I just try to be honest with the players when I talk to them.”