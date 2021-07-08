Rotherham boss Paul Warne swithering over fresh bid for St Johnstone star Shaun Rooney

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is swithering over making a fresh approach for St Johnstone cup hero Shaun Rooney.

The Millers, who were relegated to League One last term, had a £200,000 bid booted out by Perth chief Steve Brown last week.

Boss Callum Davidson is keen to keep his cup double winning squad intact to boost his prospects of making the lucrative Europa League group stages.

But he has confirmed interest in several of his stars.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted he’s an admirer of 24-year-old defender Jamie McCart, who attracted a bid of around £200,000 from Hibs.

Moore hailed the one-time Celtic kid as “a tremendous player.”

The Owls have joined Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on McCart’s trail.

Like the Millers’ approach for wingback Rooney (24), Hibs’ move for McCart was quickly rebuffed.

Saints have been braced for another offer coming in from Rotherham for former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Rooney, who scored the winners in Hampden finals against Livingston and Hibs.

But Millers boss Warne reckons their pitch for Rooney was “fair.”

And he has drawn up a list of targets as United seek a rapid return to the Championship.

Warne said: “There is no development there.

“The offer was rejected. We’re not really a club that offers way below where we’re prepared to go.

“We offer what we think is fair and what is affordable to us.

“Whether we revisit it or not, I don’t know.

“We’ve put in offers for different players at different clubs.

“I don’t like to talk about them specifically in public because I don’t think it’s fair on the players, but that one was leaked from Scotland and I’m not going to deny it because it’s the truth.

“I haven’t moved the bid in any way since our original offer.”