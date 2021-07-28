Arbroath cliff divers to take on four kilometre North Sea swim in fundraising effort

A group of Angus cliff divers are planning a relay swim from Arbroath to Auchmithie to raise money for the RNLI.

Lee Mitchell, from Arbroath, will be joined by a group of seven other mates to take on the challenge.

The group are planning to split up the stretch of the North Sea, which totals 4.2km in length.

They aim to raise £500, which will go to Arbroath lifeboat station.

Swim planned for last weekend in August

The 29-year-old, who has extensive experience with the Arbroath coastline, said: “A few of us were thinking [the RNLI] are sort of linked to us in what we do and it would be quite nice to give something to them.

“We both care a lot about these cliffs and we’re tied in with them because of that.

“We had a few ideas like sponsored walks and things like that but none of them caught our attention, so we decided to do this swim instead.

“We’re planning to do it in the last week of August, I’ve set it for the weekend to give us a bit of flexibility.

“If the weather isn’t there on the Saturday we can do the Sunday instead.”

Strong tides and cold water

The swimathon will present the group with various challenges, including strong tides, cold water and a lack of visibility.

Lee said: “I’ve got a few friends with boats and kayaks and they’re going to be around to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We’re all going to do a little bit each and then for the last stretch all jump in and swim it together.

“I think we have a bit more of an advantage because we’ve been in this water before.

“I went out for a practice swim the other day though, only for about 20 minutes, but I learned a lot.

“We’re going to need to take snorkels, because I swallowed so much sea water while I was in there – it was horrible.

“I was also struggling to see – you can’t see your hand in front of your face – and I started thinking that we might have some other issues because of that.

“What if there’s a big swarm of jellyfish that come up ahead? We wouldn’t be able to see, so I’m hoping our guys in kayaks will take care of that kind of thing.”

So far the group have raised a fifth of their £500 goal, but Lee is sure that they will get there.

He added: “We set the target at £500 because we have about 1,200 members in our Facebook group.

“If all of us just give 50p or something like that we’ll make it there easily.”

Those looking to donate can contribute via the group’s GoFundMe page.