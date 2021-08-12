News / Angus & The Mearns Woman taken to hospital as police carry out drugs raid on Kirriemuir house By Lindsey Hamilton August 12 2021, 11.24am Updated: August 12 2021, 4.34pm A police van sits outside the property in Kirriemuir where a woman took ill during a drugs bust A woman was taken to hospital after police carried out a drugs raid on a house in Kirriemuir. Officers went to the house on Thrums Gardens on Wednesday morning. A police presence remained at the scene on Thursday. Police execute drugs warrant A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in Thrums Gardens, Kirriemuir, on Wednesday August 11. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]