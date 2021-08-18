Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Appeal to find stolen car allegedly used in multiple thefts

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 18 2021, 12.12pm Updated: August 18 2021, 12.15pm
Police in Angus are appealing for information to trace a car they believe has been used to carry out a number of crimes.

They think the car was used  in thefts  and attempted thefts in Angus and possibly Dundee.

The car has also been seen in Fife.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from a property in Angus which has since been used in the commission of other crimes.”

Stolen from farm

He added: “A white Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian, carrying the registration WN62CRK when taken, was stolen from a farm between Colliston and Friockheim sometime between 12am and 4.10am on Monday August 16.

“The car was later used in the commission of a number of thefts and attempted thefts in southern Angus, and possibly in Dundee.

“It is also known to have travelled into Fife since it was stolen.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the car or has any other relevant information is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer., quoting reference 0598 of August 16.

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

