Appeal to find stolen car allegedly used in multiple thefts

Police in Angus are appealing for information to trace a car they believe has been used to carry out a number of crimes.

They think the car was used in thefts and attempted thefts in Angus and possibly Dundee.

The car has also been seen in Fife.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from a property in Angus which has since been used in the commission of other crimes.”

Stolen from farm

He added: “A white Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian, carrying the registration WN62CRK when taken, was stolen from a farm between Colliston and Friockheim sometime between 12am and 4.10am on Monday August 16.

“The car was later used in the commission of a number of thefts and attempted thefts in southern Angus, and possibly in Dundee.

“It is also known to have travelled into Fife since it was stolen.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the car or has any other relevant information is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer., quoting reference 0598 of August 16.

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.