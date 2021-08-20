Scottish Water reveals why some Angus residents may have discoloured supply

Thousands of people in Angus are being warned their water may be discoloured on Friday following a major upgrade to the system.

It comes after repair work was completed on a major trunk main between Kirriemuir and Forfar.

It supplies drinking water from Lintrathen Water Treatment Works to about 32,000 homes and businesses.

Affected locations include Kirriemuir, Forfar, Brechin, Montrose and Arbroath, as well as parts of southern Aberdeenshire.

‘Customers should not be concerned’

Scottish Water engineers carried out the repair on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Our team on site has worked hard over the course of Thursday to complete a challenging repair quickly and safely.

“We are now in the process of restoring flows of water via the trunk main so that the water network can return to normal operation.

“While the repair has been under way, our local team has delivered a range of measures to maintain water supplies for customers.

“This includes reconfiguring the local water network, using drinking water storage capacity and supplementing this where necessary via road tanker.

“The return of the trunk main to service and the disturbance there has been to normal flows in the water network has potential to cause discoloured water for some customers in the affected area over the next 24 hours.

“Our team is doing all we can to minimise this impact of the repair, but customers should not be concerned if they do experience discolouration.

“This will clear gradually as flows through the water network return to normal.”