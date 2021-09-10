Covid: NHS Tayside hits out as Brechin locals remove testing van’s parking space

NHS Tayside says people in Brechin are missing out on getting checked for Covid-19 – because locals keep taking away the testing van’s designated space.

The unit usually visits Maisondieu West car park on Wednesdays from 10.30am until 4pm.

Cones and signs are put up the night before by council workers.

But health chiefs say the signs and cones are being moved overnight to the east car park – an area that has not been approved as safe to use.

The van then has problems when it arrives on the Wednesday – because cars have parked in its designated space – meaning staff are unable to carry out testing.

‘I would urge the community to pull together’

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health with NHS Tayside, is urging locals to support the NHS testing efforts.

He said: “We are seeing high numbers of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland and in Tayside so it is more important than ever that the mobile testing vans are able to operate in our communities to identify people who are carrying the virus.

“It is very disappointing that what I’m sure is a very small number of people in Brechin are preventing the testing team from providing this important service to the town.

“I would urge the community to pull together and to support the service to operate as planned.”

Dr Chandler is also encouraging people to test regularly and help stop the spread.

He said: “Getting tested regularly for Covid-19 even if you don’t have symptoms is one of the ways to keep our communities safe as restrictions ease – even if you have had both doses of the vaccine.

“Regular testing helps us to find positive cases in people who have no symptoms, but who are still infectious.

“If people who test positive and their contacts self-isolate, we can break the chain of transmission and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“I would encourage everyone to make regular use of the testing services on offer.”