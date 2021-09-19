Angus campaigner puts up own sign at rural junction after claiming road is unsafe

An Angus man has paid for a road safety sign out of his own pocket after claiming his warnings over a rural bridge have been ignored.

Gus Leighton says the “uneven” Margie Bridge between Edzell and Menmuir is too dangerous for cyclists.

He has repeatedly called for it to be resurfaced.

With permission from a local farmer, he has now erected a sign which he says gives those on bikes plenty of warning before reaching the C-road crossing.

‘Cyclists beware’ sign next to road

The large sign, which states “cyclists beware — uneven surface on bridge 300m ahead”, is yet to be assessed for its suitability by Angus Council.

The local authority has already responded to the concerns by putting up its own signs warning of an upcoming bend at the bridge.

However, Mr Leighton, who is chair of Inveresk Community Council, says the measures don’t go far enough.

He said: “I’ve been asking Angus Council to have this bridge sorted for the last two years but keep getting told that it isn’t serious enough to merit the work.

“The council say it is the road user’s responsibility to proceed according to the road

conditions.

“All they’ve done is put up a sign to warn road users of the right-hand bend immediately after the bridge and to have ‘slow’ painted on the road.

“But this is too close to the bridge for cyclists to slow down enough.”

Cyclist suffered broken bones in fall

Though not often used by cars, the bridge is popular with cyclists and is on the final stretch of the annual Cairn O’ Mount Challenge cycling event.

Concerns were first raised when a cyclist suffered five broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and a cracked pelvis after losing control at the bend in May 2019.

He was reportedly helped by a retired nurse living next to the bridge before an ambulance arrived and has since made a full recovery.

Mr Leighton added: “At my own expense — and with permission from the local farmer — I’ve now erected a sign at the top of the slope to warn cyclists of the danger, especially those visiting from further afield.

“I felt I had to do something before a cyclist is killed or ends up in a wheelchair for the rest of their life. When the bridge is finally made safer, I will remove the warning sign.”

Angus Council says an officer will visit the site to assess whether Mr Leighton’s sign fits road regulations.

A spokesperson said: “Warning signs for the bend were erected by the council following a road safety assessment at Margie Bridge.

“We are not aware of any private signage that has been erected. This will be investigated to ensure that these signs are appropriate and in themselves do not cause a road safety concern.”

The Category C-listed bridge, which dates from the 17th century, provides a link over a tributary of the Paphrie Burn.