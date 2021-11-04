Arbroath businessman to plant 3,000 trees to combat deforestation

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Angus businessman will spend over £100,000 planting trees in a bid to combat climate change.

Cresswell Welch, 58, will plant 3,000 trees around his Arbroath estate.

The Crown Parks owner said he was inspired to do so after leaders at COP26 pledged to end deforestation by 2030.

Cresswell said: “I am a big advocate of saving this planet. When you see the news there are more and more floods reported and temperatures are rising and, of course, it’s very worrying.

“I want my grandkids to grow up in a world where they will be safe. So this is my way of helping to play a small part in making a difference.

“Planting trees soaks up carbon from the atmosphere and I hope our plan will help inspire others to do the same.”

Reversing deforestation

Earlier in the week, more than 100 world leaders signed a pledge to end and reverse deforestation over the next nine years.

This includes leaders from Brazil, where miles of the Amazon rainforest has been destroyed.

Crestwell added: “I think business and government need to pull together to help tackle this issue and, having spoken to other business leaders, I know they are feeling the same way.

“With COP26 putting this issue high on the agenda, it’s time for action now.”

Tree expert Fiona Melville is to oversee the project at the 80-acre complex.

She said: “There are 1,950 hedge plants going in spanning 390 metres. Plus we have 146 young trees and 52 specimen trees, totalling 2,148 plants altogether.”

Cresswell will also be aiming to get his site as close to carbon free as possible.

He said: “By 2022 all of our company cars will be electric and that will be across all four of my property sites.

“We are also looking at wind turbines and we plan to install solar panels at our country club on my Seaton Estate.”