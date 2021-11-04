Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath businessman to plant 3,000 trees to combat deforestation

By Emma O'Neill
November 4 2021, 6.15pm
Cresswell Welch is planting 3,000 trees across his estate to combat deforestation. Supplied

An Angus businessman will spend over £100,000 planting trees in a bid to combat climate change.

Cresswell Welch, 58, will plant 3,000 trees around his Arbroath estate.

The Crown Parks owner said he was inspired to do so after leaders at COP26 pledged to end deforestation by 2030.

Cresswell said: “I am a big advocate of saving this planet. When you see the news there are more and more floods reported and temperatures are rising and, of course, it’s very worrying.

“I want my grandkids to grow up in a world where they will be safe. So this is my way of helping to play a small part in making a difference.

“Planting trees soaks up carbon from the atmosphere and I hope our plan will help inspire others to do the same.”

Reversing deforestation

Earlier in the week, more than 100 world leaders signed a pledge to end and reverse deforestation over the next nine years.

This includes leaders from Brazil, where miles of the Amazon rainforest has been destroyed.

Cretwell estate
Crown Parks will have the trees planted by expert Fiona Melville. Supplied

Crestwell added: “I think business and government need to pull together to help tackle this issue and, having spoken to other business leaders, I know they are feeling the same way.

“With COP26 putting this issue high on the agenda, it’s time for action now.”

Tree expert Fiona Melville is to oversee the project at the 80-acre complex.

She said: “There are 1,950 hedge plants going in spanning 390 metres. Plus we have 146 young trees and 52 specimen trees, totalling 2,148 plants altogether.”

Cresswell will also be aiming to get his site as close to carbon free as possible.

He said: “By 2022 all of our company cars will be electric and that will be across all four of my property sites.

“We are also looking at wind turbines and we plan to install solar panels at our country club on my Seaton Estate.”

