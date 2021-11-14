Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Santa’s little helper Lawson shines as Montrose lights up early for Christmas

By Graham Brown
November 14 2021, 6.23pm Updated: November 14 2021, 8.54pm
Montrose's early festive lights switch-on coincided with Remembrance weekend.

Montrose led the way with an early sprinkling of festive cheer in the weekend switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

And it was Santa’s little helper who stole the hearts of locals.

Borrowfield Primary pupil Lawson Anderson was given the honour of flicking the switch at the High Street event.

Montrose Christmas lights
Five-year-old Lawson Anderson with Santa at the Montrose switch-on.

The five-year-old’s family was rocked on September after Lawson was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Since then he has been in and out of hospital in both Dundee and Edinburgh.

Family’s delight at switch-on request

Lawson’s mum, Kelly, said he was thrilled to be asked to switch the lights on.

Santa Claus in Montrose organiser and town councillor Tommy Stewart approached the family to offer Lawson the starring role.

“It was really nice of him to do that,” said dental hygienist Kelly.

“Lawson’s just come off one of his medications and when I told him that they had asked him to do it he was so happy.

Montrose Christmas lights
Callum Thomson,3, and Sophie Craven,9, in the tea cups at the festive funfair. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“He was really chuffed.”

And the treat gave her and husband Craig a little bit of extra early festive work to do.

“He wondered if our own Christmas lights would go on when he did the switch-on.

“So he had us putting them up early this year,” she said.

Montrose Christmas lights
Five-year-old Olivia Banner enjoyed the festive fun fair in Montrose. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Kelly also thanked the town for the support the family, including Lawson’s older brothers Smith, 11, and Heath, 12, have received since the diagnosis.

She said: “Montrose is such a small and close-knit community.

“It’s amazing how supportive people have been.

“Family, school friends and people in the town have all been asking how he is doing.

“We’re really grateful to them.”

Town centre ‘buzzing’

Mr Stewart said the Angus town centre event had been a huge hit.

“I think we had around 2,000 people at the actual switch-on,” he said.

“The place was buzzing and Lawson did a great job, I think he really enjoyed it.

Montrose Christmas lights
Thoe, 2, and six-year-old Owain Anderson on one of the rides at the Christmas event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We are totally delighted with the way the day went.

“This year we didn’t put stalls on the High Street in the hope that people would support the local shops.

Montrose Christmas lights
The fun fair was popular in the lead up to the Montrose festive lights switch-on.

“That seems to have happened so it’s been a win-win.

“It was great to see people back out and about the town for the event, we’re really happy with this year.”

VIDEO: Black belt bagpiper Sandy leads Montrose nursing home Remembrance commemoration

More from The Courier