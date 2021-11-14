Santa’s little helper Lawson shines as Montrose lights up early for Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose led the way with an early sprinkling of festive cheer in the weekend switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

And it was Santa’s little helper who stole the hearts of locals.

Borrowfield Primary pupil Lawson Anderson was given the honour of flicking the switch at the High Street event.

The five-year-old’s family was rocked on September after Lawson was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Since then he has been in and out of hospital in both Dundee and Edinburgh.

Family’s delight at switch-on request

Lawson’s mum, Kelly, said he was thrilled to be asked to switch the lights on.

Santa Claus in Montrose organiser and town councillor Tommy Stewart approached the family to offer Lawson the starring role.

“It was really nice of him to do that,” said dental hygienist Kelly.

“Lawson’s just come off one of his medications and when I told him that they had asked him to do it he was so happy.

“He was really chuffed.”

And the treat gave her and husband Craig a little bit of extra early festive work to do.

“He wondered if our own Christmas lights would go on when he did the switch-on.

“So he had us putting them up early this year,” she said.

Kelly also thanked the town for the support the family, including Lawson’s older brothers Smith, 11, and Heath, 12, have received since the diagnosis.

She said: “Montrose is such a small and close-knit community.

“It’s amazing how supportive people have been.

“Family, school friends and people in the town have all been asking how he is doing.

“We’re really grateful to them.”

Town centre ‘buzzing’

Mr Stewart said the Angus town centre event had been a huge hit.

“I think we had around 2,000 people at the actual switch-on,” he said.

“The place was buzzing and Lawson did a great job, I think he really enjoyed it.

“We are totally delighted with the way the day went.

“This year we didn’t put stalls on the High Street in the hope that people would support the local shops.

“That seems to have happened so it’s been a win-win.

“It was great to see people back out and about the town for the event, we’re really happy with this year.”