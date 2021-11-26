Storm Arwen: Forfar Christmas at The Cross event cancelled

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar’s Christmas at The Cross event has fallen victim to Storm Arwen.

The town wasn’t having an official lights switch-on this year.

But Forfar Action Network had put together a programme of family fun for Saturday afternoon.

It was set to include stalls, music and entertainment at The Cross.

However, as Storm Arwen blasted its way through Courier country on Friday morning, FAN took the reluctant decision to cancel the event.

It said: “The FAN committee has just met and due to the amber and red weather warnings for the area, we have taken the unanimous decision to sadly cancel the Christmas at The Cross event.

“We cannot have any risk to the members of the public.”

And at least FAN was lucky enough to be able to put the finishing touches to the town lights display and Christmas tree on Thursday night.

The group added: “Thank you to Cashley’s who provided coffees on the night, the cakes received from the young family, Wendy, Pauline, Stef and Craig who came along and helped with everything, Strathmore Cricket Club for allowing us to store the lights and, of course, to Ness Electrical who did all the hard work yet again.”

FAN also organises the annual town gala week.