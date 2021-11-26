Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Forfar Christmas at The Cross event cancelled

By Graham Brown
November 26 2021, 12.59pm Updated: November 26 2021, 4.35pm
Forfar Action Network put the lights on the town Christmas tree on Thursday. Pic: FAN

Forfar’s Christmas at The Cross event has fallen victim to Storm Arwen.

The town wasn’t having an official lights switch-on this year.

But Forfar Action Network had put together a programme of family fun for Saturday afternoon.

It was set to include stalls, music and entertainment at The Cross.

However, as Storm Arwen blasted its way through Courier country on Friday morning, FAN took the reluctant decision to cancel the event.

It said: “The FAN committee has just met and due to the amber and red weather warnings for the area, we have taken the unanimous decision to sadly cancel the Christmas at The Cross event.

“We cannot have any risk to the members of the public.”

And at least FAN was lucky enough to be able to put the finishing touches to the town lights display and Christmas tree on Thursday night.

Posted by Forfar Action Network including Forfar Gala Week on Friday, 26 November 2021

The group added: “Thank you to Cashley’s who provided coffees on the night, the cakes received from the young family, Wendy, Pauline, Stef and Craig who came along and helped with everything, Strathmore Cricket Club for allowing us to store the lights and, of course, to Ness Electrical who did all the hard work yet again.”

FAN also organises the annual town gala week.