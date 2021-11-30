Angus winners and losers revealed in £260,000 public vote council cash handout

An error occurred. Please try again.

30 Angus community projects have landed a cash windfall in a public vote for a slice of £260,000.

But almost 40 will miss out on receiving anything to help them realise their dreams.

Successful schemes include autism-friendly rugby training, a barista project at Arbroath High School, Brechin holiday boxing clubs and the redevelopment of a free-to-play course at Carnoustie links.

The handouts are the result of the Choice for Angus participatory budgeting programme run by Angus Council.

In all, 92 groups from across the district made bids totalling nearly £900,000.

Suitable projects were then put forward for the public to vote for online this month.

A total of 14,672 votes were cast over the course of one week.

Big winners were Grange Primary School which is to receive £47,000 for the creation of a community play space, and a £25,000 boost for the Skilz Academy astroturf project in Arbroath.

And Whitehills Primary School in Forfar landed £22,000 to develop its outdoor learning areas.

But despite the good news for some this year, council bosses have promised a shake-up of how the cash is distributed.

It follows criticism over a lack of promotion of the Choice for Angus scheme.

And one senior councillor admitted it “wasn’t a perfect process”.

The outcome

26 projects will receive full funding

4 projects will receive part funding

37 projects will not be funded

Arbroath

Skilz Academy astroturf project £25,000

Arbroath High School barista project £7,080

Arbroath High School extracurricular extravaganza £12,700

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust autism friendly training £5,140

Angus Alive funded memberships for low-income families £6,000

Arbroath Beach Tap £3,500

Brechin and Montrose

Maisondieu Parent Voice early years outdoor area £2,500

Brechin High School community agriculture project £7,750

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust autism friendly training £6,640

Cathedral Boxing Club holiday clubs £2,200

Lochside Primary School library renewal £5,000

Skilz Academy glow in the dark sport £8,940

Angus Alive sensational sensory project £10,544

Brechin Healthcare Group Beat the Street project £17,000

Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaws

Grange Primary School community play space £47,000

Carnoustie Golf Links redevelopment of Nestie Course £3,600

Forfar, Kirriemuir and the Glens

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust autism friendly training £1,820

Forfar Academy Gardening Group £1,170

Forfar Academy sport and physical activity opportunities £5,650

Whitehills Primary School outdoor learning spaces £22,000

Glamis Community Council defibrillator £2,750

Alba Explorers minibus appeal £14,000

Kirriemuir Planter Group £620

Eassie Early Years reading group £700

Angus Upcycling Project clothing bank £1,193

Angus Alive wheelchair sports club £10,400