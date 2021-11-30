Angus winners and losers revealed in £260,000 public vote council cash handout

30 Angus community projects have landed a cash windfall in a public vote for a slice of £260,000.
But almost 40 will miss out on receiving anything to help them realise their dreams.
Successful schemes include autism-friendly rugby training, a barista project at Arbroath High School, Brechin holiday boxing clubs and the redevelopment of a free-to-play course at Carnoustie links.
The handouts are the result of the Choice for Angus participatory budgeting programme run by Angus Council.
In all, 92 groups from across the district made bids totalling nearly £900,000.
Suitable projects were then put forward for the public to vote for online this month.
A total of 14,672 votes were cast over the course of one week.
Big winners were Grange Primary School which is to receive £47,000 for the creation of a community play space, and a £25,000 boost for the Skilz Academy astroturf project in Arbroath.
And Whitehills Primary School in Forfar landed £22,000 to develop its outdoor learning areas.
But despite the good news for some this year, council bosses have promised a shake-up of how the cash is distributed.
It follows criticism over a lack of promotion of the Choice for Angus scheme.
And one senior councillor admitted it “wasn’t a perfect process”.
The outcome
26 projects will receive full funding
4 projects will receive part funding
37 projects will not be funded
Arbroath
Skilz Academy astroturf project £25,000
Arbroath High School barista project £7,080
Arbroath High School extracurricular extravaganza £12,700
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust autism friendly training £5,140
Angus Alive funded memberships for low-income families £6,000
Arbroath Beach Tap £3,500
Brechin and Montrose
Maisondieu Parent Voice early years outdoor area £2,500
Brechin High School community agriculture project £7,750
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust autism friendly training £6,640
Cathedral Boxing Club holiday clubs £2,200
Lochside Primary School library renewal £5,000
Skilz Academy glow in the dark sport £8,940
Angus Alive sensational sensory project £10,544
Brechin Healthcare Group Beat the Street project £17,000
Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaws
Grange Primary School community play space £47,000
Carnoustie Golf Links redevelopment of Nestie Course £3,600
Forfar, Kirriemuir and the Glens
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust autism friendly training £1,820
Forfar Academy Gardening Group £1,170
Forfar Academy sport and physical activity opportunities £5,650
Whitehills Primary School outdoor learning spaces £22,000
Glamis Community Council defibrillator £2,750
Alba Explorers minibus appeal £14,000
Kirriemuir Planter Group £620
Eassie Early Years reading group £700
Angus Upcycling Project clothing bank £1,193
Angus Alive wheelchair sports club £10,400