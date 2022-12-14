George Mechen of Arbroath led Marines company in Falklands battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Mechen of Arbroath led Marines company in Falklands battles

By Chris Ferguson
December 14 2022, 10.30am
George Mechen on Sapper Hill during the Falklands Conflict and right, in later life.
George Mechen on Sapper Hill during the Falklands Conflict and right, in later life.

Royal Marines past and present gathered to honour the memory of Michael Mechen, Sergeant Major of Yankee Company, 45 Commando, during the Falklands Conflict.

Michael, known as George, and his 45 Commando comrades were heavily involved in fighting during the Battle of Two Sisters on the way to liberating Stanley, the islands’ capital.

The guard of honour of the funeral of George Mechen.

The Arbroath-based unit lost 13 men during the 1982 conflict in the South Atlantic.

A guard of honour was formed at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockhiem, by serving and retired service personnel at the funeral of George, who has died aged 77.

The eulogy was given by Major General Andrew Whitehead, former commanding officer of 45 Commando, and Royal Marines bugler, Gareth Evans, travelled from Rosyth to play the last post.

Michael Stanley Mechen was born in Northumberland in 1945, the eldest of seven children.

When he left school he started work as a coal miner but did not enjoy the work so joined the Royal Marines in April 1962.

Service career

After training at Deal, Michael, who was given the nickname George because he was a Geordie, went on to see service with 42 Commando in Borneo and Malaya.

Over the years George was promoted to corporal, provost sergeant, colour sergeant and when he was deployed to 45 Commando he was  promoted to sergeant major.

In April 1982, George and his men were on shore leave in Singapore when they were ordered back to Arbroath.

Local police had to round up the marines from pubs and clubs and dispatch them on a plane to RAF Leuchars.

George Mechen, front right smoking a pipe, on a landing craft at the end of the Falklands Conflict.

When they arrived back at RM Condor, Arbroath, they found it almost deserted as most of 45 Commando had sailed with the Task Force to the Falkland Islands.

George and his men grabbed their winter kit and returned to Leuchars, where they flew over the Task Force and landed at Ascension Island to wait for the fleet.

Some memorable photos of George were taken during the conflict including one of him standing on top of Sapper Hill and another of him and his men leaving the islands on a landing craft.

Valerie and George Mechen.

After the conflict, George returned to 45 Commando and served until his retiral in 1985, when he was able to pursue his hobby of angling.

In 2012, he married Val, his long-term partner.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

