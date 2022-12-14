George Mechen of Arbroath led Marines company in Falklands battles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Royal Marines past and present gathered to honour the memory of Michael Mechen, Sergeant Major of Yankee Company, 45 Commando, during the Falklands Conflict.

Michael, known as George, and his 45 Commando comrades were heavily involved in fighting during the Battle of Two Sisters on the way to liberating Stanley, the islands’ capital.

The Arbroath-based unit lost 13 men during the 1982 conflict in the South Atlantic.

A guard of honour was formed at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockhiem, by serving and retired service personnel at the funeral of George, who has died aged 77.

The eulogy was given by Major General Andrew Whitehead, former commanding officer of 45 Commando, and Royal Marines bugler, Gareth Evans, travelled from Rosyth to play the last post.

Michael Stanley Mechen was born in Northumberland in 1945, the eldest of seven children.

When he left school he started work as a coal miner but did not enjoy the work so joined the Royal Marines in April 1962.

Service career

After training at Deal, Michael, who was given the nickname George because he was a Geordie, went on to see service with 42 Commando in Borneo and Malaya.

Over the years George was promoted to corporal, provost sergeant, colour sergeant and when he was deployed to 45 Commando he was promoted to sergeant major.

In April 1982, George and his men were on shore leave in Singapore when they were ordered back to Arbroath.

Local police had to round up the marines from pubs and clubs and dispatch them on a plane to RAF Leuchars.

When they arrived back at RM Condor, Arbroath, they found it almost deserted as most of 45 Commando had sailed with the Task Force to the Falkland Islands.

George and his men grabbed their winter kit and returned to Leuchars, where they flew over the Task Force and landed at Ascension Island to wait for the fleet.

Some memorable photos of George were taken during the conflict including one of him standing on top of Sapper Hill and another of him and his men leaving the islands on a landing craft.

After the conflict, George returned to 45 Commando and served until his retiral in 1985, when he was able to pursue his hobby of angling.

In 2012, he married Val, his long-term partner.

