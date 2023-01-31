Kathleen Stevenson obituary: Former owner of Montrose’s Dunnett jewellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kathleen Stevenson obituary: Former owner of Montrose’s Dunnett jewellers

By Chris Ferguson
January 31 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 31 2023, 5.54pm
Kathleen Stevenson, former proprietor of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose.
Kathleen Stevenson, former proprietor of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose.

Kathleen Stevenson, a self-taught businesswoman who ran Dunnett jewellers in Montrose for 30 years, has died aged 86.

She was raising a family when her husband, James Auld, died suddenly in 1968.

Kathleen had to step into the business, which James had bought two years earlier and learn the trade from the ground up.

Her son, Steven, said that with some help from previous owner Sinclair Dunnett and visiting representatives, she soon became an expert in the jewellery business.

“It was a steep learning curve for sure but she succeeded. She was a woman in a man’s world. If someone tried to get the better of her, they would only do it once.”

Dunnett had its premises in High Street where Specsavers is now and the family lived above the shop.

Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose High Street, which closed in 1998.
Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose High Street, which closed in 1998.

Steven and his sister Jennifer recalled that their mother only ever held two sales during her time in business.

“The first time she tried a sale, people would not come in and buy because they thought there was something wrong with the goods because Dunnett was known for its quality.

“The only other time was the closing down sale in 1998,” said Jennifer.

Kathleen was born in Aberdeen in February 1936, the daughter of cattle merchant Charles Reid Smith and his wife May (Elliot).

The family lived in the Queen’s Road area and Kathleen attended St Margaret’s School for Girls.

She went on to study at the Dough School, the Domestic Science College, before taking up the position of head housekeeper at the Northern Hotel, Great Northern Road.

Marriage

Kathleen and her future husband, James Auld Marr, met at the dancing at the Beach Ballroom and they married in the city in 1961.

They set up home in the city then moved to Dunfermline in 1962 when James was appointed manager of the town’s H Samuel branch.

A further move to the Hamilton branch and two children followed before the family sought a more settled life closer to their roots and took over Dunnett in Montrose in 1966.

A historic view of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose with the Central cafe to the right.

It was a long-established business and previous proprietor, Sinclair Dunnett, stayed on to help with the transition.

In 1976, Kathleen remarried to Andrew Stevenson, known as Stevie.

Dunnett was a traditional jeweller’s shop known for the quality of its goods. It had a clock repair section and and optician on the premises.

Steven said: “My mother was a housewife so when my father died in 1968, my mother became sole proprietor, although Sinclair Dunnett stayed on until the early to mid 1970s. She also had the help and advice of a staff member called Mrs Barclay.”

After the shop closed, Kathleen moved to live with Jennifer and her family in Memus and helped prepare meals at Jennifer’s nursery, News Friends, in Brechin.

Kathleen was an SWRI member in later life who enjoyed socialising with friends and had a passion for foreign travel.

