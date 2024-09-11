Man charged over 14 ‘shoplifting’ incidents in Arbroath

A man has been charged over 14 alleged shoplifting incidents in Arbroath.

The 39-year-old has also been charged in connection with several alleged assaults.

Police Scotland said his arrest followed a local policing initiative to target suspected shoplifters.

Officers worked with partners and affected stores and carried out patrols in Arbroath town centre after reports were made between August and September 2024.

He was expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “We will continue to carry out visible patrols in the area and anyone with information or concerns about theft from shops or stores should contact police via 101.”