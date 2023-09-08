How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High is one of 10 over capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How full is your Fife school? Viewforth High is one of 10 over capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is.

By Cheryl Peebles
Viewforth High School has more pupils than its building was designed for. Image: Google Maps.
Viewforth High School has more pupils than its building was designed for. Image: Google Maps.

Ten Fife schools have more pupils than the buildings are designed for.

And a further seven are near their maximum roll.

Viewforth High School already has 108 more pupils than the 600 it should, despite moving to a new building only seven years ago – and hundreds of new houses are being built in its Kirkcaldy catchment area.

Wormit Primary School is at 122% capacity in statistics released by the Scottish Government this week, but has recently had several modular classrooms added.

You can find out how full your Fife school is by searching for it in our table below.

Wormit Primary School has new huts to accommodate pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Others Fife schools which are full are Pitreavie, Capshard, St Margaret’s, Coaltown of Balgonie, Kettle and Duloch primary schools and Auchmuty and Balwearie high schools.

Seven schools are above 95% capacity. They are Beath, Woodmill and Inverkeithing high schools, Madras College, and Strathkinness, Carnegie and Kirkcaldy West primary schools.

Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College new building in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Fife Council has set aside money for an extension to Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes.

And both Viewforth High School and the new Madras College, which opened two years ago and also has extensive house building in its catchment area, were designed with space to expand if necessary.

Madras College: Why wasn’t it built bigger and will it be extended?

Why is Viewforth High among the most overcrowded schools in Scotland?

The capacity of a school is based the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

Fife Council head of education and children’s services, Shelagh McLean, said: “We continually monitor the capacity of our schools and work to manage the challenges that rising school rolls can bring from time to time.

“Some flexibility is built into our modelling to help us manage pupil numbers and in some settings we can reconfigure the existing space in schools to create additional classroom spaces.

“Where that’s not possible we may consider temporary modular accommodation or a permanent extension to the school building.”

Use our table to check how full your child’s Fife school is: 

Conversation