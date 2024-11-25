Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun

Carnoustie set the scene for Christmas in style with a day of festive fun.

After Storm Bert’s wintry start to the weekend, conditions were ideal for a Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Kinloch Primary School on Sunday.

Carnoustie Community Council put the event together.

It featured festive stalls and performances by local groups including Angus Centre for Performing Arts, Carnoustie Musical Society, Notorious Dance and Sing It, Sign It! by Tayside Makaton Choir.

Carnoustie Pipe Band led the parade to the lights switch-on.

And the honour this year was shared by the recently announced Citizen of the Year, Carnoustie Fire Station Watch Commander James Kinnear and Junior Citizen Iestyn Hughes.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the Carnoustie Christmas fun.