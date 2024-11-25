Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun

Families enjoyed a busy festive fair in the grounds of the old Kinloch Primary School before the Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on.

A wave from Ronnie and Violet Sievewright on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A wave from Ronnie and Violet Sievewright on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Carnoustie set the scene for Christmas in style with a day of festive fun.

After Storm Bert’s wintry start to the weekend, conditions were ideal for a Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Kinloch Primary School on Sunday.

Carnoustie Community Council put the event together.

It featured festive stalls and performances by local groups including Angus Centre for Performing Arts, Carnoustie Musical Society, Notorious Dance and Sing It, Sign It! by Tayside Makaton Choir.

Carnoustie Pipe Band led the parade to the lights switch-on.

And the honour this year was shared by the recently announced Citizen of the Year, Carnoustie Fire Station Watch Commander James Kinnear and Junior Citizen Iestyn Hughes.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the Carnoustie Christmas fun.

Santa at Carnoustie Christmas fair.
The main man! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Choir singing at Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on.
Carnoustie Musical Society entertain the crowds. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
A huge crowd awaits the lights switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Children in Carnoustie Santa's grotto.
Frankie Gordon and Madison and Matthew Mitchell visit Santa’s grotto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scouts gather at Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Youngsters from the local Scout group joined the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa in Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Santa and his helpers entertain the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Christmas lights countdown.
Citizen of the Year James Kinnear with his son, Lucas, and Junior Citizen Iestyn Hughes on the countdown to the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
unfair ride at Carnoustie Christmas fair.
Pippa Watson having fun on the dodgems. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Pipe Band at town Christmas fair.
Carnoustie Pipe Band gather before the town parade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie festive fair and lights switch-on.
Santa and his helpers in the Carnoustie grotto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Pipe Band Christmas parade.
The pipe band leads Santa to the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Families at Carnoustie Christmas fair.
Families make their way along Dundee Street to the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Festive fun at Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Emilie Deans poses for a snap with Rudolph. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Funfair in Carnoustie Kinloch school grounds.
Lots to enjoy at the Carnoustie Christmas fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Children's ride at Carnoustie Christmas fair.
A big thumbs up from Blake Bunce. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Singers at Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on.
Carnoustie Musical Society in good voice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Crowds at Carnoustie Christmas event.
Abbie Carroll and Maya Murray enjoy the fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Santa is joined by Iestyn Hughes and James Kinnear for the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Crowds at Carnoustie Christmas lights.
Excited youngsters await the switch-on of the Christmas display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Singers at Carnoustie Christmas event.
Carolling in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Elf at Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Mike Devery enjoyed his role as one of Santa’s elves. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carnoustie Christmas parade.
Santa and his helpers arrive for the main event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Funfair at Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Blake Bunce enjoying one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa arriving at Carnoustie Christmas lights event.
Santa arrives in style. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Funfair rides at Carnoustie Christmas fair.
Ronnie and Violet Sievewrigh enjoying the fun of the fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carol singers at Carnoustie Christmas.
Carnoustie Musical Society entertains the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Tea cup funfair ride at Carnoustie Christmas fair.
One of the busy funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Youngsters having fun at Carnoustie Christmas event.
Pippa Watson having fun on the dodgems. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

 

 

