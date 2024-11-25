Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun Families enjoyed a busy festive fair in the grounds of the old Kinloch Primary School before the Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on. A wave from Ronnie and Violet Sievewright on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Graham Brown November 25 2024, 10:42am November 25 2024, 10:42am Share Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/5132049/carnoustie-christmas-lights-event-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Carnoustie set the scene for Christmas in style with a day of festive fun. After Storm Bert’s wintry start to the weekend, conditions were ideal for a Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Kinloch Primary School on Sunday. Carnoustie Community Council put the event together. It featured festive stalls and performances by local groups including Angus Centre for Performing Arts, Carnoustie Musical Society, Notorious Dance and Sing It, Sign It! by Tayside Makaton Choir. Carnoustie Pipe Band led the parade to the lights switch-on. And the honour this year was shared by the recently announced Citizen of the Year, Carnoustie Fire Station Watch Commander James Kinnear and Junior Citizen Iestyn Hughes. Photographer Kim Cessford captured the Carnoustie Christmas fun. The main man! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Carnoustie Musical Society entertain the crowds. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A huge crowd awaits the lights switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Frankie Gordon and Madison and Matthew Mitchell visit Santa’s grotto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Youngsters from the local Scout group joined the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Santa and his helpers entertain the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Citizen of the Year James Kinnear with his son, Lucas, and Junior Citizen Iestyn Hughes on the countdown to the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Pippa Watson having fun on the dodgems. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Carnoustie Pipe Band gather before the town parade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Santa and his helpers in the Carnoustie grotto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The pipe band leads Santa to the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Families make their way along Dundee Street to the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Emilie Deans poses for a snap with Rudolph. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Lots to enjoy at the Carnoustie Christmas fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A big thumbs up from Blake Bunce. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Carnoustie Musical Society in good voice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Abbie Carroll and Maya Murray enjoy the fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Santa is joined by Iestyn Hughes and James Kinnear for the switch-on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Excited youngsters await the switch-on of the Christmas display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Carolling in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Mike Devery enjoyed his role as one of Santa’s elves. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Santa and his helpers arrive for the main event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Blake Bunce enjoying one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Santa arrives in style. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Ronnie and Violet Sievewrigh enjoying the fun of the fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Carnoustie Musical Society entertains the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson One of the busy funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Pippa Watson having fun on the dodgems. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
