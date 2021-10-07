Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Despicable’ ex-Dundee and Rangers footballer Grant Adam jailed for £15k embezzlement from grandfather

By Ciaran Shanks
October 7 2021, 11.23am
Grant Adam has been jailed

A disgraced Dundee footballer who embezzled £15,000 from his elderly grandfather has been locked up.

Callous Grant Adam, 30, admitted pocketing the cash from 78-year-old Charles Adam’s Post Office account.

Adam, a previous offender, stole the pensioner’s money at various locations in Dundee while acting as Power of Attorney over his finances, the city’s sheriff court was told.

It was revealed how Adam had been struggling with a gambling addiction and substance misuse at the time of the offence.

Adam in action in a pre-season friendly for Dundee.

Adam’s solicitor said he was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions and believed there were several alternatives to a custodial sentence.

However, a sheriff slated Adam’s conduct and ruled only a prison term is appropriate.

“I appreciate that there are alternatives available to me but this was a despicable crime,” Sheriff George Way said.

“More than that, you are not a first offender. This was persistent.

“I must, in my opinion, mark this by a custodial sentence.”

Fall from grace

Adam, the brother of Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam, was originally charged with embezzling £22,930 while acting as Power of Attorney between June 5, 2019 and January 6, 2020.

The offences happened on Balmoral Terrace, Whitehall Street, Fintry Road,  Albert Street, The Hawthorns and elsewhere.

The outside of Dundee Sheriff Court.
Adam pled guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown accepted a guilty plea to a reduced figure of £15,000, taken between October 1, 2019 and January 6, 2020.

Adam, of Findowrie Street, Dundee, admitted withdrawing the funds and appropriating them for his own use.

He played as a goalkeeper for Rangers and the Scotland under-21 national team as well as picking up a League Cup winners’ medal with St Mirren.

Adam also had brief spells with Dundee, Forfar, Cowdenbeath and Morton and signed with Midland League side Lochee United in June.

Drug and gambling addiction

On Thursday, Adam, clutching a holdall, appeared in the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Jim Laverty, defending, said: “I make no bones about this, this will be seen by many as a particularly despicable offence.

“He accepts that and is genuinely remorseful.

“At the time of the offence, he was in a particularly bad place and had succumbed to certain addictions.

“The shame of this offence has acted as a catalyst for him to stop that type of behaviour.

“There was substance misuse and a gambling addiction.”

Mr Laverty added: “Mr Adam is under no doubt about the very precarious position which he is in.

“There would be little, if any, rehabilitation in the prison.”

Sheriff Way sentenced Adam to eight months in prison, reduced from 12 months.

