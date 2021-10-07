Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Funded places on offer for international Women in Agriculture summit

By Gemma Mackie
October 7 2021, 11.45am
RHASS is funding six places to attend the summit.

Six funded places are up for grabs to attend this year’s international Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) summit.

The summit, which takes place in Frankfurt in Germany on December 2-3, is described as a “valuable platform to network and learn” from women working in the food and agricultural sector across the world.

Scottish farmers – both male and female – are being offered the chance to attend the event thanks to funding from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The society, which organises the Royal Highland Show every year, has teamed up with Women in Agriculture Scotland to fund six people to attend the summit.

Successful applicants will also be given access to the WFA Community Hub for 12 months, as well as training sessions, webinars and workshops ahead of the summit.

“This is an excellent opportunity for both men and women working in the Scottish food and agriculture sectors to meet with likeminded peers from across the world and champion diversity and inclusion in our industry,” said RHASS chairman, Bill Gray.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray.

“RHASS are delighted to be supporting the chance for six applicants to attend, so that they can return with fresh ideas and strategies to advance their organisations, businesses and the sector as a whole in Scotland.”

Successful candidates will be required to produce a report detailing key outcomes and actions which will support their business following their attendance at the summit.

Women in Agriculture Scotland committee member, Katrina Barclay, encouraged applications to attend and said: “We are looking for applications from anyone who feels they can share their experience and knowledge gained from an exciting event program of workshops and seminars.

“So, if you are outgoing, confident to engage on our social media platforms and feel a group outing is what you need, please apply.”

Applicants are required to submit a short video application and the deadline to apply is midnight on October 17.

Full details are online at rhass.org.uk/awards-and-grants/

