Scottish MP ‘exposed people to risk of death’ by travelling for three days with Covid symptoms, prosecutors claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Scottish MP ‘exposed people to risk of death’ by travelling for three days with Covid symptoms, prosecutors claim

By Connor Gordon
January 6 2022, 10.45am Updated: January 6 2022, 11.41am
Margaret Ferrier is accused of visiting the House of Commons, having been told to self-isolate.

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier will stand trial August accused of travelling from Glasgow to London in the knowledge she had symptoms of Covid-19.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West politician Margaret Ferrier, 61, allegedly made several journeys, having been told to self-isolate between September 26 and 29, 2020.

Prosecutors state the then-SNP politician culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid-19, stating in the booking application she had symptoms of the disease.

The charge claims she was told to self-isolate but wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.

It is alleged this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas, as well as making journeys to and from London.

Alleged trip to leisure centre, salon and bar

The allegation states Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days.

These include locations in Rutherglen such as Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon.

Ferrier also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow and Vic’s Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

The charge states Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow’s Cambuslang to the city’s Central train station.

It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the capital, including the Houses of Parliament.

Ferrier is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.

Ferrier – who appeared in the dock – pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge.

Trial fixed and bailed

Paul Kavanagh, defending, said: “She pleads not guilty.

“The trial will only take four to five days at most.

“Most of the evidence will be capable of agreement.”

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: “Due to the pandemic, the trial will not be fixed for a number of months.

“A pre-trial hearing will be useful.

“There are number of civilian witnesses with significant commitments to parliament that will require to be worked around.”

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC fixed a pre-trial hearing in June as well as the trial on August 15, which is expected to last five days.

Ferrier was also granted bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]