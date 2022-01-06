Scottish MP ‘exposed people to risk of death’ by travelling for three days with Covid symptoms, prosecutors claim

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier will stand trial August accused of travelling from Glasgow to London in the knowledge she had symptoms of Covid-19.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West politician Margaret Ferrier, 61, allegedly made several journeys, having been told to self-isolate between September 26 and 29, 2020.

Prosecutors state the then-SNP politician culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid-19, stating in the booking application she had symptoms of the disease.

The charge claims she was told to self-isolate but wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.

It is alleged this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas, as well as making journeys to and from London.

Alleged trip to leisure centre, salon and bar

The allegation states Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days.

These include locations in Rutherglen such as Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon.

Ferrier also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow and Vic’s Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

The charge states Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow’s Cambuslang to the city’s Central train station.

It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the capital, including the Houses of Parliament.

Ferrier is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.

Ferrier – who appeared in the dock – pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge.

Trial fixed and bailed

Paul Kavanagh, defending, said: “She pleads not guilty.

“The trial will only take four to five days at most.

“Most of the evidence will be capable of agreement.”

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: “Due to the pandemic, the trial will not be fixed for a number of months.

“A pre-trial hearing will be useful.

“There are number of civilian witnesses with significant commitments to parliament that will require to be worked around.”

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC fixed a pre-trial hearing in June as well as the trial on August 15, which is expected to last five days.

Ferrier was also granted bail.