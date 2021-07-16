Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Dundee museum hits out at ‘unacceptable’ abuse over Ellie Diamond display

A Dundee museum has hit out at social media posts criticising its decision to display a costume worn by Ellie Diamond on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The McManus has taken to Twitter to defend the decision, saying that while it welcomes debate, abuse is “unacceptable”.

A number of social media posts have criticised the decision, including one comparing drag to racist “black face” performances.

One person left a comment saying: “Just keep it away from kids, thanks.”

Another person wrote: “Since when did a man dressing up as a woman become museum worthy?”

“What a state,” a third person commented.

In a statement, The McManus wrote: “We welcome the debate surrounding our recent acquisition of Ellie Diamond’s costume.

“However, any abuse targeted at members of our community is totally unacceptable.

“The decision to acquire this costume is ours, we stand by that process and thank Ellie Diamond for working with us to promote it.

“We are proud to represent everyone in our amazing city and we will continue to tell the rich and diverse story of its people.”

Dundee-born Ellie, 22, appeared on the second season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race alongside fellow Scot Lawrence Chaney.

The Dundonian drag queen eventually finished fourth, while Glaswegian Chaney was crowned winner.

Ellie’s famous Dennis-themed costume won praise from the BBC show’s judges, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Liz Hurley.

Beano fan Ellie made the costume by hand, and spoke about her pride in seeing it displayed in the city.

She said: “Having something like this in The McManus would give the young, queer people in Dundee some hope.

“For me, growing up in Dundee was quite difficult, but now I feel like I can be that person for young people growing up here (to look up to).

“It’s great that now you can go to a museum, see something like this and say, ‘I can do that one day’.”

Despite negative comments, many took to social media to praise The McManus for the acquisition.

Laura Masuod wrote: “I think this is brilliant.

“My son is a drag queen and I think it is wonderful that kids are finally going to have the chance to see something that they will question and hopefully learn about.

“No different to any other costume, they are performers.

“All who are trashing this should maybe go to a show, great night out and these queens put just as much into their shows as any other.

“Good luck with this and thank you Ellie Diamond.”