Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dad takes the low road to Dundee in memory of his daughter

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 7 2021, 8.50am Updated: August 7 2021, 9.52am
Paul Drummond (51 in white t shirt), Annette Costello (56) & Colin Young (57) are walking from Arbroath to Craigie in Dundee to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis, Paul's daughter Ashley died 10 years ago from cystic fibrosis,
Paul Drummond (51 in white t shirt), Annette Costello (56) & Colin Young (57) are walking from Arbroath to Craigie in Dundee to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis, Paul's daughter Ashley died 10 years ago from cystic fibrosis,

A bereaved dad and two friends walked the road and the miles to Dundee in memory of the daughter he lost to cystic fibrosis 10 years ago.

Paul Drummond, 51 undertook the 16 mile sponsored walk on Saturday from Arbroath Golf Club to his home in Craigie.

He was joined by close friends Colin Young and Annette Costello for the walk which took place two days after the 10th anniversary of the death of his daughter, Ashley Drummond.

Paul, Annette and Colin

Ashley died at just 20 years old in 2011, after a battle with cystic fibrosis.

She was born with the illness, but it was not discovered until she was two years old.

A JustGiving page has been created for the cause, with money raised going to Dundee’s adult and paediatric cystic fibrosis service.

So far the total raised by Paul and his friends stands at £4,500.

Overwhelmed

Paul said he was overwhelmed at the amount raised so far which he was keen to make sure went straight to the department at Ninewells.

He said: “I want to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, as well as support the services Ashley benefitted from.

“She received first class treatment from paediatrics right up until she died.

ashley drummond with dad paul
Ashley with dad Paul

“It’s difficult when patients are teenagers and going through treatment.

“When Ashley was having a difficult time, the nurses would do things like arrange to get her hair done.

“It’s personal things like that that make the difference.”

Funding boosted

Fundraising to date has been boosted by donations from Unite the union and the Logie Club.

He said: “This is a terrific amount and we are all very grateful.”

He added: “I am also very grateful to Colin and Annette. Earlier this year Colin ended up in HDU in Ninewells with Covid for a week and now suffers from lung damage.

Paul, Annette and Colin

“It’s amazing that he is still joining me on this sponsored walk in Ashley’s memory and for such a great cause.”

Three-time World Champion snooker player Mark Williams has also donated a signed snooker cue to auction off for the cause.

Cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]