Dundee residents regain water supply after damaged pipe repaired

Dundee residents have had their water supply restored after a damaged pipe was repaired.

A team from Scottish Water were called to Victoria Road on Saturday morning after residents reported a fault in their water supply.

The company have said at the time that residents might “experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure” as well as discoloured water.

The broken pipe was repaired by the Scottish Water team at 4pm.

Traffic management precautions were put in place while the damage was repaired.

Cause of disruption identified

In an update on their website the company said: “”Repairs to a burst water pipe in Victoria Road which caused the interruption to water supplies for customers in Dundee have been completed.

“We estimate it will take up to 1 hour for all customers to have their water supply restored. The water supply will gradually come in to service for customers during this period.

“While the supply is being restored please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“Please see our ‘Unplanned Interruptions to Your Water Supply’ factsheet which contains more detailed information on the temporary issues you may experience.”