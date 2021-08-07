Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee residents regain water supply after damaged pipe repaired

By Matteo Bell
August 7 2021, 3.07pm Updated: August 7 2021, 6.08pm
Scottish Water at on scene.
Scottish Water at on scene.

Dundee residents have had their water supply restored after a damaged pipe was repaired.

A team from Scottish Water were called to Victoria Road on Saturday morning after residents reported a fault in their water supply.

The company have said at the time that residents might “experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure” as well as discoloured water.

Residents have been told that there may be supply issues.

The broken pipe was repaired by the Scottish Water team at 4pm.

Traffic management precautions were put in place while the damage was repaired.

Cause of disruption identified

In an update on their website the company said: “”Repairs to a burst water pipe in Victoria Road which caused the interruption to  water supplies for customers in Dundee have been completed.

“We estimate it will take up to 1 hour for all customers to have their water supply restored. The water supply will gradually come in to service for customers during this period.

“While the supply is being restored please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“Please see our ‘Unplanned Interruptions to Your Water Supply’ factsheet which contains more detailed information on the temporary issues you may experience.”

‘It’s honking’: Burst pipe leaks raw sewage into Forfar Loch country park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]