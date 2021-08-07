Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
RAB MCNEIL: The wasps have moved in and it’s an uneasy peace

By Robert McNeil
August 7 2021, 4.30pm Updated: August 12 2021, 7.16am
Rab's wasps are keeping an eye on him...
I’m living with wasps. Well, as usual, that’s an exaggeration. I’m co-existing with wasps – in the garden.

Those of you taking notes may recall that, earlier this year, I got rid of an incipient wasps’ bike from the inside of ma hut. You interrupt my flow to say: “Why’s it called a bike, Rab?”

Good question. To answer it, I looked online, but a spokesperson – geddit? bike? – had no good etymology to offer, except to point out that the proper or archaic name for a bike (or byke) is a vespiary. Sounds almost holy.

I got rid of a vespiary inside the hut last year too. But, this year, a second front opened up in a bird box nailed to the side of the hut.

I’ve two of these, and the birds just ignore them. “Look, they’ve got wee round doors. Rab must think we’re Hobbits or something.”

The wasps are busy on their weird papery nest in the bird hut.

But, this year, wasps took to one of them with alacrity. Initially, I thought of the bykiary: ‘I’ll need to get rid of that.’ But I’d been intrigued by the fact that, in getting rid of wasps’ nests previously, the beasties hadn’t attacked me.

I’m sure they would have done if they’d had bairns in there. But, at worst, they just buzzed aboot ma heid. Perhaps they were put off by all the product on my barnet. Perhaps they weren’t as aggressive as we’d been led to believe.

That said, I’ve learned the hard way not to give insects the benefit of the doubt.

The saga of the Humphreys

You’ll remember the wee moth that I christened Humphrey and that I taught to give me a paw and fetch sticks. Next thing, millions of Humphreys were eating my carpets.

Still, I read up on wasps and found that they provide a valuable function in the garden, eating pests. I thought: ‘Well, if they eat midges, I’ll build a palace for them and bake them pies filled with honey.’

So, I’ve let them be and, so far, they’ve let me be too. True, I find their incessant droning sinister. I can see their paper nest inside the bird box hole, and it’s disconcerting to think of all the alien-looking larvae in there. I doot if ooter space has anything scarier in it than oor insects.

One new problem is that I’ve started painting the shed and will have to leave the bit near their bike as the beasties will probably get shirty, and probably want to know if I had planning permission.

Finding a colour scheme for wasps – or not

They mightn’t like the colour scheme either. Ever desperate to avoid the dull, “forest” green that’s the sole hue usually offered hut-painters, I was delighted to find “lime green” in a DIY store.

Alas, it turned out lurid. I’ll probably have to buy a forest green to cover it up. Why can’t we have a jolly emerald green of the sort that used to grace allotments, bowling greens and so forth?

But I digress. And I don’t suppose the wasps mind about the colour really.

If pushed, they’d probably prefer yellow and black stripes. But I’m not going that far for them.

Magnanimously, I have let them live. And, at the time of writing anyway, they have done the same for me.

