A man has been charged with a series of housebreakings and attempted break-ins in Dundee.

The 36-year-old was detained following incidents last week and this week.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a series of housebreakings and attempted housebreakings in the Lochee and Menzieshill areas of Dundee, which allegedly happened between August 6 and 10 2021.