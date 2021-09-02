Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Brazen thief walks off with boxes of booze from Afro Beats nightclub in Dundee

By Matteo Bell
September 2 2021, 1.54pm Updated: September 2 2021, 1.55pm
The thief made off with boxes of alcohol.
The thief made off with boxes of alcohol.

Police are hunting for a brazen thief who walked off with hundreds of pounds’ worth of booze from a Dundee nightclub in broad daylight.

The man was caught on camera making off with cases of vodka and schnapps from Afro Beats on Session Street on Wednesday afternoon.

He snuck into the venue while workmen were carrying out renovations.

Bosses at the club claim the goods were worth £400.

’18 months of hardship and now this’

Co-owner Samantha Airhumwunde says the incident is another blow following a tough period for the hospitality industry.

She said: “I’m just a bit peeved to be honest.

“We’ve been through 18 months of hardship and now we’ve got this to deal with.

“They’ve taken three boxes of vodka and a box of Cactus Jack’s – that’s stock that we’ve got to replace.

“More than anything it’s just frustrating. It’s not even the business aspect that makes it hard, it’s also the fact that we’ll need to restock which means putting any deals or promotions on hold.

“It also could’ve lead to someone losing their job, because if we didn’t have the pictures of the stuff being taken we would have thought it was the keyholder that took it.”

The club is now putting up a reward for anyone who can offer information leading to the culprit being brought to justice.

We’re so disappointed that this happened, that someone could be so opportunistic

Samantha added: “We’ll give £100 to anyone that can help get this guy caught.

“The police are already working on it but it would be good if anyone with information could come forward.

“We’re just so disappointed this happened, that someone could be so opportunistic.

“We’re the kind of people that would help out if someone just asked us. We’re both Christians and we’re very community based.”

Police investigation at an early stage

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Session Street, Dundee, on Wednesday.

“The incident is believed to have taken place around 4.25pm.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier