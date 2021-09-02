Brazen thief walks off with boxes of booze from Afro Beats nightclub in Dundee

Police are hunting for a brazen thief who walked off with hundreds of pounds’ worth of booze from a Dundee nightclub in broad daylight.

The man was caught on camera making off with cases of vodka and schnapps from Afro Beats on Session Street on Wednesday afternoon.

He snuck into the venue while workmen were carrying out renovations.

Bosses at the club claim the goods were worth £400.

’18 months of hardship and now this’

Co-owner Samantha Airhumwunde says the incident is another blow following a tough period for the hospitality industry.

She said: “I’m just a bit peeved to be honest.

“We’ve been through 18 months of hardship and now we’ve got this to deal with.

“They’ve taken three boxes of vodka and a box of Cactus Jack’s – that’s stock that we’ve got to replace.

“More than anything it’s just frustrating. It’s not even the business aspect that makes it hard, it’s also the fact that we’ll need to restock which means putting any deals or promotions on hold.

“It also could’ve lead to someone losing their job, because if we didn’t have the pictures of the stuff being taken we would have thought it was the keyholder that took it.”

The club is now putting up a reward for anyone who can offer information leading to the culprit being brought to justice.

We’re so disappointed that this happened, that someone could be so opportunistic

Samantha added: “We’ll give £100 to anyone that can help get this guy caught.

“The police are already working on it but it would be good if anyone with information could come forward.

“We’re just so disappointed this happened, that someone could be so opportunistic.

“We’re the kind of people that would help out if someone just asked us. We’re both Christians and we’re very community based.”

Police investigation at an early stage

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Session Street, Dundee, on Wednesday.

“The incident is believed to have taken place around 4.25pm.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”