Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

‘As long you’re not English’: Fury as Dundee Tory heckles Nicola Sturgeon

By Andy Philip
September 2 2021, 1.58pm Updated: September 2 2021, 2.33pm
Tess White, Scottish Conservative MSP.
Tess White, Scottish Conservative MSP.

A Conservative MSP claimed Scotland is not welcoming for English people during a statement from the First Minister on efforts to tackle racism and prejudice.

North East representative Tess White brought Holyrood to a halt by shouting out “as long as you’re not English” while Nicola Sturgeon was speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon had been asked what she is doing to address complaints of sectarian hatred and anti-Irish abuse.

Tess White MSP.
Tess White MSP.

Rangers fans had been filmed last weekend in Glasgow chanting a hateful song linked to the 19th Century famine.

‘Scotland is… home’

Setting out her response, Ms Sturgeon told Labour MSP Pauline McNeill: “I take the view that anybody who chooses to live in Scotland, whether they or their families have been here for generations or whether they have come to Scotland very recently, is home.

“This is their home and we should not allow anybody ever to say…”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister’s Questions.

Ms Sturgeon cut short her answer as Ms White — who contested the Dundee City West constituency in May — spoke up.

MSPs sitting near her, and others in the gallery, confirmed the comment was “as long as you’re not English”.

It was not picked up clearly by microphones in the chamber, but politicians reacted angrily from their seats.

The Presiding Officer of parliament, Alison Johnstone, called for “dignity and respect”.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone.

Ms Sturgeon carried on: “I am so deeply offended by the comment, that I do want, after this session, to take it up with you so the member with your permission may be asked to reflect on that and to withdraw.”

Afterwards, a Conservative councillor in Glasgow Tweeted his support of Ms White.

Kyle Thornton said: “Well done Tess White. Nicola stands by while her party and their hanger-ons stoke up Anglophobia with winks, nudges and sheer ineptitude all in the name of trying to boost independence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier