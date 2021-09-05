Golf tournament in memory of Angus businesswoman to become annual event

The family of a much-loved Angus businesswoman have praised organisers behind a golf tournament in her memory.

More than 20 golfers took part in the inaugural tournament of the Margaret Wares Memorial Trophy at the Ashludie Course at Monifieth Golf Links.

Margaret, 70, had been a pillar of the Monifieth community before she died trying to save her 16-year-old dog at the Dighty Burn earlier this year.

Her husband Colin said it was a “tremendous gesture” that his work colleagues at the out-of-hours GP service had set up the event, which will now be held every year.

He said: “It was a tragic accident what happened to Margaret.

“I was a bit emotional when my colleagues said they were doing the event in memory of my wife.

“It was a tremendous gesture for them to do this. At first I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a one-off but we will be holding it annually now.

“Margaret was so well known by many in Monifieth both for her businesses and her involvement within the local football team.

“Some of the lads who played with us when they were 15 were playing at the event and they are now in their 40s. ”

Organiser Graeme Dunn said colleagues Jennifer Sheridan and John Spied had played a key role in helping getting the tournament, held on August 26, up and running.

He added: “We knew we wanted to do something for Colin and the family in memory of Margaret.

“This had been in the planning for a wee while now and thanks to of some of our other colleagues we were delighted with the number of people that took part

“It is an event we are now going to hold annually in Margaret’s memory.”

Colin said the family were also looking to possibly do a memorial bench as he said his wife will “never be forgotten”.

He added: “The day of Margaret’s funeral it was immense to see those in local community coming out to pay their respects.

“As a family we are still looking to do a memorial bench somewhere in the future as well.”