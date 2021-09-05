Cupar Golf Club past captain Hugh Ironside wins prestigious Peri Trophy as club president honoured

Cupar Golf Club members competed for the Peripatetic Trophy, one of the most anticipated days in the club’s annual fixture list.

The “Peri” has been played for over 150 years, always held at an away course.

The original trophy is held at the R&A Museum in St Andrews, and the players now play for a new trophy.

This year was doubly special as the R&A had graciously allowed the original to leave the museum for the event, the first time it had been seen by club members since 1973.

It was also a chance for the members to pay tribute to club president Joe Manson, who was playing his last Peri, having been almost ever present since 1975, an incredible 46 years.

This year’s event was held at Kirriemuir Golf Club and 30 members took part.

The course was in excellent condition, with lush fairways and fast running greens.

Current holder Colin Knight teed off first and after a keenly fought round, Cupar Golf Club past captain Hugh Ironside emerged the winner, with a Net score of 65, two strokes ahead of Keith Ridley, and three strokes better than Jason Steele.

In the afternoon eight teams competed in the Texas Scramble with a narrow win of a half point to the team of Colin Knight, Graham Honeyman and Ian Whyte.

After the meal, Vice Captain Neil Winton presented the prizes along with a special presentation to President Joe Manson.

He thanked Kirriemuir for providing a wonderful setting for the event, and he congratulated Joe on his long involvement with the Peri, including winning it twice himself.