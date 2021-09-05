Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar Golf Club past captain Hugh Ironside wins prestigious Peri Trophy as club president honoured

By Michael Alexander
September 5 2021, 9.35am Updated: September 5 2021, 9.38am
Cupar's Neil Winton, Joe Manson and winner Hugh Ironside at Kirriemiur Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club members competed for the Peripatetic Trophy, one of the most anticipated days in the club’s annual fixture list.

The “Peri” has been played for over 150 years, always held at an away course.

The original trophy is held at the R&A Museum in St Andrews, and the players now play for a new trophy.

This year was doubly special as the R&A had graciously allowed the original to leave the museum for the event, the first time it had been seen by club members since 1973.

Peri participants . Kirriemuir

It was also a chance for the members to pay tribute to club president Joe Manson, who was playing his last Peri, having been almost ever present since 1975, an incredible 46 years.

This year’s event was held at Kirriemuir Golf Club and 30 members took part.

The course was in excellent condition, with lush fairways and fast running greens.

Current holder Colin Knight teed off first and after a keenly fought round, Cupar Golf Club past captain Hugh Ironside emerged the winner, with a Net score of 65, two strokes ahead of Keith Ridley, and three strokes better than Jason Steele.

Winner Hugh Ironside with Neil Winton

In the afternoon eight teams competed in the Texas Scramble with a narrow win of a half point to the team of Colin Knight, Graham Honeyman and Ian Whyte.

After the meal, Vice Captain Neil Winton presented the prizes along with a special presentation to President Joe Manson.

He thanked Kirriemuir for providing a wonderful setting for the event, and he congratulated Joe on his long involvement with the Peri, including winning it twice himself.

