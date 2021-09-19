Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee police investigate after woman assaulted on Charleston stairs

By Katy Scott
September 19 2021, 11.58am Updated: September 19 2021, 12.54pm
charleston assaulted
The woman was attacked on a public stairway between South Road and Arran Drive.

Dundee police are appealing for information following an incident where a woman was assaulted in Charleston.

The woman was attacked at around 7pm on Friday September 17.

She was reportedly grabbed, pushed to the ground and assaulted by a man on a staircase between South Road and Arran Drive.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6ft tall with a slim build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hoodie and black bottoms. A black scarf covered his mouth and he spoke with a Scottish accent.

Dundee staircase attack

Constable Alexander Gray, of Police Scotland’s Dundee Response Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the woman involved in this incident has not sustained serious injuries.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident or have any information to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information on the Charleston attack is encouraged to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 3349 of Friday September 17.

Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier