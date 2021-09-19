Dundee police investigate after woman assaulted on Charleston stairs

Dundee police are appealing for information following an incident where a woman was assaulted in Charleston.

The woman was attacked at around 7pm on Friday September 17.

She was reportedly grabbed, pushed to the ground and assaulted by a man on a staircase between South Road and Arran Drive.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6ft tall with a slim build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hoodie and black bottoms. A black scarf covered his mouth and he spoke with a Scottish accent.

Dundee staircase attack

Constable Alexander Gray, of Police Scotland’s Dundee Response Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the woman involved in this incident has not sustained serious injuries.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could assist with our investigation.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident or have any information to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information on the Charleston attack is encouraged to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 3349 of Friday September 17.

Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.