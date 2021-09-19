Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I don’t want my phone to correct my spelling

By Steve Finan
September 19 2021, 12.00pm
I can spell a lot of words. Not every word, it is true, but enough for me to communicate with as much precision as I require on a day-to-day basis.

The thing is, I like not knowing how to spell some words. I look them up. That’s how humans learn. What I don’t like is the autocorrect function on my phone that appears to think I can’t spell any words at all.

What’s the point of having my phone do corrections for me? How does that improve my understanding of English? How does it improve me as a person?

They say that autocorrect saves time. But I spend more time going back to correct words the artificial unintelligence thought I might have been about to use. If start to type ba, it thinks I want to say bagel. This might be useful to New York thirtysomethings in romcom movies, but not me. I (as a Scotsman) type och, but my phone changes it to ouch.

Anyway, what is the point of a phone that knows how to spell? We need humans who can spell.

Moans about the digital world (and I complain about it a lot) usually earn me ridicule from the younger members of my family. Jokes are cracked about Luddites and offers made to locate the Netflix channel for me (I usually take them up on that).

But I managed the transition to decimal currency without problem. I could tune in a TV when it was an algebraic conundrum to find BBC2. I worked out how to set the record timer on the first VCRs, for goodness’ sake. Remember how difficult that was?

People of my age have coped with a bewildering procession of change. We are the most adaptable generation that ever lived.

It is, I imagine, quite easy to switch off autocorrect and predictive text on a phone. None of this digital stuff is complicated. I can punctuate a sentence and distinguish an adverb from a pronoun (which most young people can’t grasp) so I could master a mobile phone or a smart TV. If I chose to.

The world we live in has undergone great “progress”. But it might be more accurate to say that more things became automated. The machines got smarter, not us. That isn’t really progress. The more that computers do for us, the less we do for ourselves. Technology hasn’t raised superhumans, it has created slobs.

I used to watch Tomorrow’s World. Raymond Baxter promised a utopia made real. We wouldn’t work harder, we’d work smarter. We’d have hours of leisure time and would do impressive and intelligent things with it. And own hovercars.

We got the tech, right enough (except the hovercars) but we’re using it laughably badly. We have portable devices that can connect to the great libraries of the world but use them to play online bingo.

Technological pearls were cast before swine.

 

 

Word of the week

Emacity (noun)

A fondness for buying things. EG: “Mobile phones appear to have resulted in a habitual emacity among my family”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

