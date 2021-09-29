Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Perfect storm’: Fears for those on poverty line as Dundee council reveal £3.5m in rent arrears

By Emma O'Neill
September 29 2021, 7.14am Updated: September 29 2021, 9.01am
Concerns have been raised over low income households struggling with money. DCT Media

A Dundee councillor has described the financial situation of many tenants as “a perfect storm”, as the council reveals it has more than £3.5 million in rent arrears.

Labour’s Charlie Malone raised the concerns this week as councillors voted to approve new technology to help identify those who may be struggling to pay rent.

In Dundee, there are more than 5,800 homes with rent arrears, with almost 200 households owing more than £3,000.

Cllr Charlie Malone
Charlie Malone has called the current situation a ‘perfect storm’. Kim Cessford/DCT Media

At the end of March, Dundee City Council recorded arrears of £3.15 million.

But five months later, this had increased almost half a million pounds to £3.57 million.

Mr Malone said he hoped the new software would enable the council to help those who were at risk of falling behind.

He added: “In particular, to help them to try and cope with the demands they’ve got on their income in a number of different areas.

“As councillors we all have pockets of hardship in our communities and I think in Lochee we see that hardship every single day.

“I would welcome anything that assists people in terms of rent, but I think the context is important here.”

‘It’s a perfect storm’

He continued: “What we’ve seen is a perfect storm that is about to hit residents across the city.

“The first is the removal of the uplift of the Universal Credit, which will cost families around £1,000 a year.

“These are the most impoverished people in our communities and they’re about to have £1,000 less a year.

 

“Additionally we’ve seen the absolute fiasco in the management of the energy supplies within the UK. And that is going to lead to energy inflation costs.

“We’ve already seen the prices of petrol and gas ratcheting up.

“The third one is the National Insurance increase.

Dundee rent arrears
Mr Malone worries people will be choosing between heating and eating this winter. Supplied

“Again that is going to disproportionately hit the poorest in our communities and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation have said that two million families will bear the biggest brunt in these increases.”

Choice between heating and eating

Mr Malone added: “All these indicators are telling us that more and more people will require support and help in managing their day to day existence.

“We used to say people would have to make a decision between heating and eating. Now they’re going to have to choose between heating, eating and rent.”

Leader of Dundee Council, John Alexander, said he shared the concerns, adding: “It has been impact after impact on the most vulnerable in our communities.

“I hope this will help us identify those who need more support.”

Executive director of corporate services, Robert Emmott, said the new software would “allow us to help people quicker”.

He added: “It will help us to help them avoid getting into a difficult situation.”