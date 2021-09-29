Safety plea after seven cars crash into farmers’ garden near Dundee

A couple are demanding immediate safety measures after a car crashed into the garden at their farm for the seventh time in five years.

The vehicle ploughed through Peter and Susan Arbuckles’ fence just off the A90, on the outskirts of Dundee, on Monday.

It comes after a man had to be cut from his car following a crash at the same spot in April this year.

Mr Arbuckle – who runs the fruit farm and shop – fears someone could be killed if safety measures are not introduced.

He said: “This keeps happening and something has to be done.

“I have been campaigning for years to have safety measures put in place but as yet nothing has been done.

“I consider this to be a matter that needs urgent attention.

“Fortunately no one was hurt on Monday night but a man was injured the last time and it is only a matter of time before someone is injured again or even worse.”

Mr Arbuckle believes the accidents are caused by navigation systems giving poor directions to Piperdam holiday resort.

He said: “When people are heading towards Dundee from Perth, the sat nav takes them down the small road just off the dual carriageway at the side of the farm.

“The road comes up on them very suddenly, leaving them with very little time to brake, slow down and take the turning.”

‘Nothing has been done to remedy this’

As well as more signs, Mr Arbuckle wants to see a slip road with deceleration measures installed.

He said: “I spoke to Dundee City Council who advised me it was a matter for Bear Scotland.

“I have spoken with them on numerous occasions but still nothing has been done to remedy this.”

Dundee councillor Donald Hay has been looking into the case on behalf of the Arbuckles.

He said: “This keeps happening and is absolutely not acceptable.

“I spoke with Dundee City Council officers in the past who told me it was a matter for Bear Scotland.

“I contacted them but am aware that no remedial action has been taken so far.

“I will also contact Bear Scotland again and voice my continuing concerns.”

Experts looking at potential safety measures

A spokesman for Bear Scotland, which looks after the dual carriageway, said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by the local community about this location of the A90 at Fowlis junction.

“Our teams are currently undertaking investigations in the area on behalf of Transport Scotland to establish the issues at the junction and determine mitigation measures that could be implemented.

“Once the investigations are complete, the findings will be submitted to Transport Scotland for review.

“Any proposed works will be considered against competing priorities for delivery.”