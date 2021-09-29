Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Things were dealt with differently then’ — Perth priest found guilty of historic abuse of young altar boys

By Lynda Roughley
September 29 2021, 2.18pm Updated: September 29 2021, 2.18pm
Thomas MacCarte

A paedophile Catholic priest who abused two young altar boys was sent from Liverpool to Perth after some of his perverted behaviour came to light.

The father of one of Thomas MacCarte’s victims complained to the church about what had been happening but 30 years passed before the police were eventually informed.

The shamed priest stood trial at Liverpool Crown Court and has been convicted of three offences of indecent assault involving teenage boys.

The court heard he let them smoke cannabis and drink alcohol so he could sexually abuse them.

70-year-old MacCarte, now of St Mary’s Monastery, Hatton Road, Perth, pled not guilty to five offences of indecent assault and was cleared of two.

‘Cool’ priest preyed on altar boys

The jury heard the offences happened while the Glasgow-born priest, who “drank too much”, was based at Bishop Eton Monastery in Woolton Road, Childwall, Liverpool.

Robert Wyn-Jones, prosecuting, said one boy thought MacCarte was “cool” and did not lecture boys about sex or lust.

He let him and some friends visit him to smoke cannabis and drink alcohol.

These things were dealt with rather differently back then” Prosecutor Robert Wyn-Jones

However, the prosecutor said: “There was another side to Father MacCarte.

“He was very tactile.

“He would stroke his hair in a way that was far too affectionate.

“He would talk about sex.”

While walking the drunken priest home one night the boy was grabbed by MacCarte, who forced his head under his cassock to his genital area.

He also used to give the boy money and it was only when he told his father about “sexual things” that had happened, a complaint was made to the parish priest.

Abuser sent to Scotland

Mr Wyn-Jones said: “It was agreed that the matter would be dealt with by the church internally and Father MacCarte was moved away to Scotland with the promise that he would be sent on a course.

“These things were dealt with rather differently back then.”

The victim received counselling but had ”always struggled to come to terms with it” and one night after a discussion with a friend about sexual abuse within the Catholic Church he became upset.

This led to the second boy learning about the other’s abuse at MacCarte’s hands.

He went on to reveal how the priest had also given him alcohol and he showed him pornography, particularly gay pornography and sexually abused him.

MacCarte was sent to St Mary’s Monstery in Perth.

In 2019, both went to the police and reported what happened to them.

When arrested and interviewed, MacCarte agreed he had worked at the church and told police he remembered the two boys.

However, he denied sexually abusing them and said he could not remember why he had been moved from Liverpool to Perth.

MacCarte told the jury the incidents had not happened and maintained his victims’ claims were false.

He will be sentenced next month.

The Catholic Church has been approached for comment.

