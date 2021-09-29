Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Auchterarder mums use shared experience to help families understand conditions like dyslexia

As her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia, Auchterarder mum Gillian Healy was at a loss on how to support him.
By Rebecca McCurdy
September 29 2021, 2.18pm Updated: September 30 2021, 8.22am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Laura Kelly, Claire Smith, Gillian Healy and Kimberley Murray.

That’s when she came across Parents Supporting Parents, a local charity that aimed to help parents find support as well as being a shoulder to cry on.

It was set up in 2019 by a group of parents who were struggling to find credible and relatable advice on additional support needs and other parental worries.

Since registering as a charity in July 2020 – in the midst of the pandemic – the Auchterarder organisation has helped more than 2,000 families from across Scotland.

Dyslexia primarily affects the skills involved with reading, writing and spelling, while dyscalculia impacts the ability to understand and learn maths and numerical based activities.

Dyspraxia, otherwise known as developmental co-ordination disorder, affects physical co-ordination and it can impact various aspects of daily life, such as movement, co-ordination and speech.

Gillian, who is now a trustee, said the charity took her under their wing and helped her through a challenging family experience.

Gillian Healy reached out to Parents Supporting Parents for support after her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia.

She said: “The charity helped me see that what my family was going through was a lot more common than I’d realised.

“I felt like they knew exactly how I felt. All I wanted to do was help my son and they showed me how to and that I wasn’t the only one crying and worried about how to navigate this journey.

“My son is severely dyslexic and it helped that the trustees have all been in the same place that I have. I could automatically trust them.

“Having that shared experience means you’re not preaching to parents who come to you for support, you’re simply just trying to help navigate them through the minefield.”

The need for the charity has grown since the pandemic began, Gillian said, and the charity are now on the hunt for new trustees.

They knew exactly how I felt.”

Gillian Healy

Lockdown meant parents and carers were given an insight into their child’s wellbeing that they may have missed before.

The charity now offer advice on any issues parents raise, such as anxiety and mental health in children, additional support needs and screen time.

Online meetings mean the charity can invite a wider range of experts and reach an audience further than just Auchterarder or Perthshire.

Since January 2020, more than 2,000 people have secured a place at an online event.

Upcoming sessions will see the charity invite experts from across the UK to help parents understand the teenage brain and risky behaviour, sex consent and the law and drug, alcohol and harm reduction.

We’ve turned our own struggles into a force for good.”

Laura Kelly, development officer

Laura Kelly, development officer, said: “If you have a child who is struggling, our message is clear – please don’t suffer in silence. Share your concerns.

“We welcome parents and carers to talk to us if they are unsure where to turn or have specific concerns. We have great relationships with other charities in their own fields and we can signpost parents and carers to other valuable resources dependent on their needs.

“While we are a charity founded in Auchterarder, our audience has widened significantly with many families engaging with us from all over Perth and Kinross, and even further afield across Scotland.

“We’ve turned our own struggles into a force for good in Parents Supporting Parents. We are tremendously proud of the fact we’ve been able to support so many parents to date, and it proves to us that what we offer is absolutely invaluable.”

For advice and support, or to become find out how to become a trustee, visit the Parents Supporting Parents website or email hello@parentsupportingparents.co.uk.

