‘A tale of two cities’: Community group calls for action after more vandalism at Dundee’s Clatto Park

A community group claims Dundee has become “a tale of two cities” after vandals struck again at Clatto Country Park.

A blue plastic bin was destroyed after being set on fire on top of a picnic table on Tuesday night.

It has led to accusations from Friends of Clatto that the local authority is only interested in investing in the Waterfront and is neglecting other parts of the city.

The council insists it is working on “a number of improvements” at the site.

Dorothy McHugh, a member of Friends of Clatto, said: “Sadly a picnic table was destroyed this week when stupid vandals set fire to a bin on top of it.

“Damage to the swings has left us with no baby swings and only three normal swings. The council took them away but there were no replacements brought.

“There is also fencing around other play equipment so the children can’t use it.

“The lack and the state of the play equipment at Clatto is a disgrace. The vandalism has been a problem but the police have promised to step up patrols.

“However, the bigger issue for us is the state the playpark is in.

“We have been asking the council to do something about it for ages but so far nothing has been done.

“The friends group offered to apply for a community regeneration fund and undertake the work needed ourselves but the council said we didn’t have to – but we are still waiting.

“We are really beginning to feel that Dundee is a tale of two cities – everything gets done down at the Waterfront whereas areas like this are just being neglected.”

Dorothy says the group is also upset about a lack of grass-cutting throughout the summer.

She said: “That is far too long between cuts and resulted in the park looking very scruffy.

“We are pushing for things to be put in place so that by next year the children have a decent park to play in and the whole area is tided up.

“It’s a poor-looking playpark. I think our children deserve better.”

Kevin Keenan, councillor for the area, said: “I am appalled at the level of vandalism I see at Clatto.

“I would also support a call for upgraded play equipment there. It might not stop the vandalism but if there was better facilities I think more people would use it and that in itself might lead to fewer opportunities for the vandals to strike.”

Mr Keenan added: “Government money is available for improvements to play equipment in our parks and I would like to see the city council apply for and use this as much as possible.

Council working on ‘a number of improvements’

“Clatto lends itself, given the surroundings, to a really great adventure park and it would be great to see it upgraded with better facilities for families.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are working with the Friends of Clatto group to provide a number of improvement works at Clatto Country Park.”

In July the historic sluice house at the park was burnt to the ground with the fire being treated as suspicious.

Patrols by community wardens were also increased at the site.