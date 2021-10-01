Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘A tale of two cities’: Community group calls for action after more vandalism at Dundee’s Clatto Park

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 1 2021, 8.10am Updated: October 1 2021, 9.33am
Anger after vandals set fire to a picnic table at Clatto Country Park

A community group claims Dundee has become “a tale of two cities” after vandals struck again at Clatto Country Park.

A blue plastic bin was destroyed after being set on fire on top of a picnic table on Tuesday night.

It has led to accusations from Friends of Clatto that the local authority is only interested in investing in the Waterfront and is neglecting other parts of the city.

The council insists it is working on “a number of improvements” at the site.

A fire-damaged picnic table at Clatto Park with the remains of a bin on top of it.
The picnic table was destroyed after a bin was set fire on top of it

Dorothy McHugh, a member of Friends of Clatto, said: “Sadly a picnic table was destroyed this week when stupid vandals set fire to a bin on top of it.

“Damage to the swings has left us with no baby swings and only three normal swings. The council took them away but there were no replacements brought.

“There is also fencing around other play equipment so the children can’t use it.

“The lack and the state of the play equipment at Clatto is a disgrace. The vandalism has been a problem but the police have promised to step up patrols.

The poor state of the play park is upsetting the Friends of Clatto group

“However, the bigger issue for us is the state the playpark is in.

“We have been asking the council to do something about it for ages but so far nothing has been done.

“The friends group offered to apply for a community regeneration fund and undertake the work needed ourselves but the council said we didn’t have to – but we are still waiting.

“We are really beginning to feel that Dundee is a tale of two cities – everything gets done down at the Waterfront whereas areas like this are just being neglected.”

Some of the play equipment has been fenced off

Dorothy says the group is also upset about a lack of grass-cutting throughout the summer.

She said: “That is far too long between cuts and resulted in the park looking very scruffy.

“We are pushing for things to be put in place so that by next year the children have a decent park to play in and the whole area is tided up.

“It’s a poor-looking playpark. I think our children deserve better.”

The Friends of Clatto Group helps to look after the park

Kevin Keenan, councillor for the area, said: “I am appalled at the level of vandalism I see at Clatto.

“I would also support a call for upgraded play equipment there. It might not stop the vandalism but if there was better facilities I think more people would use it and that in itself might lead to fewer opportunities for the vandals to strike.”

Mr Keenan added: “Government money is available for improvements to play equipment in our parks and I would like to see the city council apply for and use this as much as possible.

Council working on ‘a number of improvements’

“Clatto lends itself, given the surroundings, to a really great adventure park and it would be great to see it upgraded with better facilities for families.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are working with the Friends of Clatto group to provide a number of improvement works at Clatto Country Park.”

In July the historic sluice house at the park was burnt to the ground with the fire being treated as suspicious.

Patrols by community wardens were also increased at the site.

