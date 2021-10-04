Pensioner taken to hospital after collision in Dundee city centre

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dundee city centre.

Passersby rushed to the woman’s aid after she was injured on Chapel Street, just outside the McManus Art Gallery shortly after 1pm.

The pedestrian had been walking with two companions before the collision.

Bertie Traynor, 61, rushed to help the pensioner and carried out first aid while another member of the public dialled 999.

He said: “The woman was conscious and had an injury to her head.

“It was probably lucky her injuries weren’t more serious.

“We just made her comfortable before the ambulance arrived.

“Staff from the McManus had also come out to assist but the woman was naturally shaken as were her friends.

“There was nearly another accident in the aftermath as another car came out and was watching what was happening.”

‘Auto-pilot’

Mhairi Ross, 26, said she had been “startled” by what happened as she called the emergency services.

She added: “I was sitting nearby when the collision happened.

“After I saw what happened auto-pilot just kicked in and I called 999.

“I offered support to those that were assisting the woman before the emergency crews arrived.”

Two police officers in an unmarked car began conducting interviews at the scene as the woman was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Chapel Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 1.30pm on Monday, October 4.

“Police officers and an ambulance are currently on the scene.”