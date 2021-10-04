Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Pensioner taken to hospital after collision in Dundee city centre

By James Simpson
October 4 2021, 2.53pm Updated: October 4 2021, 5.37pm
Emergency services near the McManus Galleries on Monday.

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dundee city centre.

Passersby rushed to the woman’s aid after she was injured on Chapel Street, just outside the McManus Art Gallery shortly after 1pm.

An unmarked police car attended on Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian had been walking with two companions before the collision.

Bertie Traynor, 61, rushed to help the pensioner and carried out first aid while another member of the public dialled 999.

He said: “The woman was conscious and had an injury to her head.

“It was probably lucky her injuries weren’t more serious.

“We just made her comfortable before the ambulance arrived.

“Staff from the McManus had also come out to assist but the woman was naturally shaken as were her friends.

“There was nearly another accident in the aftermath as another car came out and was watching what was happening.”

‘Auto-pilot’

Mhairi Ross, 26, said she had been “startled” by what happened as she called the emergency services.

She added: “I was sitting nearby when the collision happened.

“After I saw what happened auto-pilot just kicked in and I called 999.

“I offered support to those that were assisting the woman before the emergency crews arrived.”

Two police officers in an unmarked car began conducting interviews at the scene as the woman was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Chapel Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 1.30pm on Monday, October 4.

“Police officers and an ambulance are currently on the scene.”

