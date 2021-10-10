Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Emergency crews respond to reports of Dundee building fire overnight

By Alasdair Clark
October 10 2021, 9.14am Updated: October 10 2021, 9.16am
Fire crews were called to Pennycook Lane shortly before midnight

Emergency crews responded to reports of a building fire near Perth Road in Dundee overnight, with a large emergency service presence reported by locals.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before midnight following 999 calls reporting a building fire.

Two appliances were mobilised to the scene from Blackness station, a Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman told The Courier.

Photos from Pennycook Lane near to Perth Road in Dundee showed a number of emergency vehicles including from the police and the ambulance service on scene.

Fire engine on Pennycook Lane in Dundee after reports of a building fire
Two fire appliances were sent to the scene overnight

The fire was reported in a building near Ryehill police station.

An SFRS spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a building fire on Pennycook Lane at 23:49.

No injuries reported at Dundee building fire

“Two appliances were mobilised to the scene from Blackness.

“We received the stop message at 12:20am.”

It is understood that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

