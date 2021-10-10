Emergency crews respond to reports of Dundee building fire overnight

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a building fire near Perth Road in Dundee overnight, with a large emergency service presence reported by locals.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before midnight following 999 calls reporting a building fire.

Two appliances were mobilised to the scene from Blackness station, a Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman told The Courier.

Photos from Pennycook Lane near to Perth Road in Dundee showed a number of emergency vehicles including from the police and the ambulance service on scene.

The fire was reported in a building near Ryehill police station.

An SFRS spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a building fire on Pennycook Lane at 23:49.

No injuries reported at Dundee building fire

“Two appliances were mobilised to the scene from Blackness.

“We received the stop message at 12:20am.”

It is understood that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.