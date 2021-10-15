Trains between Edinburgh and Arbroath altered or cancelled due to staff shortages

An error occurred. Please try again.

Several train services between Arbroath and Edinburgh, as well as one between Edinburgh and Perth, were cancelled or altered on Friday.

These changes were made due to a shortage of train crew.

Earlier trains leaving from Edinburgh were cancelled, such as the 7am and 10am services.

The 11:38am service from Edinburgh to Perth was also cancelled.

Some later trains from Arbroath to Edinburgh were altered to start from Dundee, but did not call at several Tayside stations.

The issue was resolved by midday on Friday.

Travellers can check if a planned journey is possible on the National Rail enquiries real-time journey planner.